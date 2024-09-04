3 major factors behind Pakistan's shocking Test series loss to Bangladesh

Pakistan went into the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home as favorites. Before the two games played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan had never lost a Test match to Bangladesh. Of the 13 games played between the two sides, they had won 12 while one matche ended in a draw.

Bangladesh, though, rewrote history during the two-match away series, winning both Tests played in Rawalpindi. They beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first match to register their maiden triumph over the hosts in the red-ball format. The visitors then proved that their win in the first Test was no fluke, clinching the second Test by six wickets and, with it, the series as well.

For Pakistan, the series proved to be a huge disappointment. In the wake of their 2-0 loss to Bangladesh, we analyze three major factors behind the defeat.

#1 Overdependence of Mohammad Rizwan in batting

Mohammad Rizwan was the leading run-getter in the Test series against Bangladesh. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan's experienced wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was the leading run-getter in the two-match Test series. He scored 294 runs in four innings at an average of 98, with one hundred and one fifty. Rizwan scored 171* & 51 in the first Test and 29 & 43 in the second.

While Rizwan did a good job with the willow, Pakistan suffered because he didn't get much support from the other batters. Saud Shakeel scored 141 in the first innings of the first Test but followed it up with scores of 0, 16 and 2.

There were high expectations from former captain and star batter Babar Azam, but he too was a huge disappointment. Babar scored 64 runs in four innings at an average of 16, with a best of 31. Opening Abdullah Shafique also had a forgettable Test series, managing only 42 runs in four innings - 37 coming in one knock.

#2 Bowlers' inability to capitalize on advantageous situations in both Tests

Shaheen Afridi was dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

While Pakistan ended up losing both the Tests, they had their moments of dominance in the series, mainly because of their bowlers. However, they were guilty of not capitalizing on instances when they had Bangladesh on the back foot.

Pakistan's decision to declare their first innings on 448-6 is debatable. However, their bowlers did well to reduce the visitors to 53-2 and 218-5. The hosts should have looked to bowl out Bangladesh for under 350. Instead, they allowed the batting side to post 565 as Mushfiqur Rahim scored 191. The last five Bangladesh wickets added a whopping 347 runs.

In the second Test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan had Bangladesh on the mat at 26-6 after posting 274 in their first innings. The hosts had a great chance to level the series but came up with a shambolic bowling effort and allowed Bangladesh to recover to 262. On this occasion, the last four Bangladesh wickets added 236 runs as Litton Das led the charge with 138 off 228.

Bangladesh's brilliant fightback with the bat in both Tests had a demoralizing impact on Pakistan. They were bowled out for 146 in their second innings in the first Test and for 172 in the second innings of the second Test.

#3 A captain who failed to inspire

Shan Masood has struggled as captain and batter. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

After being thumped 3-0 in Australia, Pakistan have now suffered a 2-0 loss to Bangladesh under Shan Masood. Both as captain and batter, Masood has failed to inspire the Pakistan Test team.

He has a mediocre record in the Test format as a batter, averaging under 30 after 35 Test matches. For sure, his place in the Test team will come under the scanner even more now.

In four innings against Bangladesh, he scored 105 runs at an average of 26.25, with just one half-century. A lot more is expected from a batter-captain. And if you look at his performance as a leader alone, it was uninspiring and unimaginative. He let the game drift away from the team's grasp way too often.

Speaking after Pakistan's loss to Bangladesh in the second Test, Masood opined that the hosts are not learning their lessons and are committing the same mistakes again. Ironically, the skipper himself has been one of the biggest culprits in the abovementioned aspect. He failed to lead from the front which, in a way, set the tone for Pakistan's insipid performances in the series.

