3 milestones that Mitchell Marsh reached during his magnificent 177* vs Bangladesh in 2023 ODI World Cup 

Australia finished their ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 group stage leg with a resounding win over Bangladesh. Pat Cummins and company registered an emphatic win by eight wickets at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

After being put to bat first, Bangladesh made a par first-innings total of 306/8. Towhid Hridoy top-scored with a 74, while all three of Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, and Mahmudullah chipped in with 30s.

Australia, who never chased down a 300+ total in World Cups, made a mockery of the target as they eased past the total in 44.4 overs.

One of the major reasons behind Australia's firm win was none other than Mitchell Marsh. The all-rounder came out all guns blazing and hammered his highest individual ODI score. He played his natural game and found boundaries at will.

Marsh didn't shy away from going aerial and clobbered 17 boundaries and nine lusty maximums during his knock. With some clean strokeplay, Marsh asserted his dominance over the Bangladeshi bowlers and got to his century in 87 balls.

He even endured some cramps while batting but continued to keep the flow of runs going. He hammered his next 77 runs in 45 balls and remained unbeaten at 177* off 132 balls.

He added an unbeaten stand of 175 with Steve Smith (63*), which guided Australia home.

Whenever a batter gets to score a big hundred, he is bound to reach a slew of milestones. On that note, here are the top three significant milestones that Mitchell Marsh reached en route to his 177* against Bangladesh in Pune.

#1 Second-highest individual score while chasing in an ODI World Cup game

Mitchell Marsh acknowledging his milestone [Getty Images]

In Australia's previous game against Afghanistan, Glenn Maxwell came up with an innings of a lifetime, hitting an unbeaten 201 while chasing 292.

While Maxwell's innings became the highest individual score while batting second in World Cups, Mitchell Marsh has now second-best score on the list. Marsh's 177 is now the second-highest individual by any batter while chasing in an ODI World Cup game.

#2 Highest ODI World Cup score against Bangladesh

Mitchell Marsh slicing one to the off-side [Getty Images]

Bangladesh have now leaked as many as 18 hundreds in their ODI World Cup history. The list includes seven scores of 150+. However, Mitchell Marsh's 177* is now the highest individual score by any batter against Bangladesh in ODI World Cups.

Marsh has now surpassed Indian legend Virender Sehwag on the list. Sehwag racked up 175 in the opening clash of the 2011 World Cup against Bangladesg in Mirpur.

Overall, Marsh's knock is now the fourth-highest score against Bangladesh in all ODIs after Ishan Kishan's 210 (in 2022), Charles Coventry's 194* (in 2009) and Shane Watson's 185* (in 2011).

#3 Third-highest individual score by an Australian in ODI World Cups

Mitchell Marsh acknowledging his hundred [Getty Images]

Marsh, who decimated the opposition bowling attack with utmost might, has now also registered the third-highest individual score for Australia in ODI World Cups.

Marsh's 177* is now only behind Glenn Maxwell's 201* and David Warner's 178. Both Maxwell and Warner got to their respective highest scores against Afghanistan.

If Australia had a couple of more runs to chase down, Marsh would've certainly gone to second on the list. He missed out by only one run off Warner's 178 (in 2015).