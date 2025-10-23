3 moments that generated a buzz in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI ft. Virat Kohli

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 23, 2025 19:47 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI. (Pic: Getty Images).

India suffered a two-wicket defeat to Australia at the Adelaide Oval in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday, October 23. With the victory, Australia pocketed the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

After being put to bat first, the Men in Blue were off to a shaky start, losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for their side with a 118-run partnership for the third wicket,

While Rohit was the top scorer with a 73-run knock in 93 balls, Iyer finished with 61 runs off 77 deliveries. Axar Patel scored 44 runs from 41 balls, and Harshit Rana chipped in with an impactful 24*-run cameo off 18 balls.

India ended at 264/9 after 50 overs. Leg spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 10-0-60-4. Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets, while Mitchell Starc bagged two scalps.

Matthew Short (74 off 78 balls) and Cooper Connolly (61* off 53 balls) slammed half-centuries in Australia's run chase. The hosts chased the target in 46.2 overs. Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets apiece.

Zampa was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul. Here, we take a look at three moments from the encounter that generated a buzz among the fans:

#1 Virat Kohli bags second consecutive duck in AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Virat Kohli's return to international cricket was a major talking point ahead of the series. However, the star batter has had a dismal run so far, failing to open his account in the first two fixtures.

He was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the first game. The former captain failed to turn things around in the subsequent contest, bagging a four-ball duck on this occasion.

Kohli was trapped LBW off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett in the seventh over. Notably, the seasoned campaigner now has 40 ducks to his name in international cricket, the joint second-most by an Indian player alongside Ishant Sharma.

#2 Rohit Sharma survives due to a controversial DRS call

Rohit Sharma earned a big reprieve early in his knock. On the fourth ball of the sixth over, he was hit on the pads against Josh Hazlewood's bowling. The hosts believed that the opener was out LBW and opted for the DRS.

However, Rohit survived as the Snicko showed a spike when the ball was near the bat. Interestingly, replays suggested that there may not have been an edge.

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh expressed his surprise over the decision. He said on Fox Cricket:

"You can see Hazlewood there going, 'I didn't hear anything.' I can't see how he's hit that. I reckon he was late on it. I can't see an inside edge on that, to be honest with you."
Rohit made the most of the chance and notched up his 59th ODI half-century.

#3 Axar Patel cleans up Matt Renshaw with a stunning delivery

Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw formed a 55-run third-wicket partnership in the run chase. Axar Patel provided India with a crucial breakthrough by breaking the stand in the 22nd over.

Bowling from around the wicket, the left-arm spinner bowled a length ball. Renshaw stepped out of his crease and went for a big hit. However, he was undone by the drift and was beaten comprehensively.

The ball crashed into the stumps, giving India some hope. You can watch the dismissal below:

Renshaw scored 30 runs off as many deliveries during his stay at the crease. Meanwhile, the third and final ODI of the series will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.

