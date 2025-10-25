3 moments that generated a buzz in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI ft. Rohit Sharma

India secured a clinical nine-wicket win over Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, in the final ODI of the three-match series. It was a dead rubber, with Australia already claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead after the first two fixtures.Australia were bowled out for 236 after electing to bat first. Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Marsh were the top performers with the bat for the hosts, scoring 56 (58 balls) and 41 (50 balls), respectively.Indian pacer Harshit Rana starred with a four-wicket haul, while off-spinner Washington Sundar picked up two scalps. The Men in Blue chased the target comfortably in 38.3 overs.Opener Rohit Sharma notched up his 33rd ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 121 off 125 balls. Virat Kohli ended the series on a high note after back-to-back ducks, staying not out on 74 runs off 81 balls.The two veteran batters added 168 runs from 170 deliveries for the second wicket. Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match and Player of the Series.On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated a buzz among the fans:#1 Virat Kohli's reaction after getting off the markVirat Kohli was under a lot of pressure coming into the third ODI. The former captain bagged back-to-back ducks in the first two games. Much to his relief, he was off the mark straight away in the third contest.He walked out to bat in the 11th over and completed a quick single off Josh Hazlewood's bowling on his first ball. The 36-year-old celebrated with a small fist bump as he finally opened his account in the series.Kohli struck seven fours during his knock. He redeemed himself following the twin failures, getting some much-needed runs under his belt.#2 Shreyas Iyer takes a spectacular catch to provide India with a big breakthroughVice-captain Shreyas Iyer's brilliance helped India break the 59-run fourth-wicket partnership between Alex Carey and Matt Renshaw. On the fourth ball of the 34th over, Carey went for an attacking shot off a length ball from Harshit Rana.However, he failed to get the desired connection. The ball went high in the air, and Iyer completed a splendid running catch from backward point.Notably, Iyer ended up hurting himself after the dive. He seemed in some discomfort and left the field with the physio.#3 Rohit Sharma helps Harshit Rana plot Mitchell Owen's dismissalRohit Sharma was seen having a word with Harshit Rana before the start of the 38th over. The advice worked wonders for the fast bowler as he dismissed Mitchell Owen on the fourth ball.Harshit hit the back of the length, and there was some extra bounce. Owen got an outside edge while trying to poke at it. The ball went straight into the hands of Rohit at slip.It is worth mentioning that this was Rohit's 100th catch in ODI cricket.India and Australia will now compete in a five-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday, October 29, in Canberra.