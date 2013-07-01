3 Madhya Pradesh players who were unfortunate not to play for India

These players were prolific in domestic cricket but still missed out on a national team spot.

Ishwar Pandey has been phenomenal in domestic cricket

Being unfortunate is actually a trait that resides in many people. No matter how hard they try, things don’t seem to work out in their favour. They say that persistent hard work leads to success, but in the case of these people, even that saying doesn’t ring true.

Madhya Pradesh has been the breeding ground of some of the best cricketers in the world. Be it the former Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, or the marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali, Madhya Pradesh has gifted a good number of legendary figures to Indian cricket.

However, there are some players who couldn’t represent the nation despite deserving to. Here are three players plying their trade in Madhya Pradesh that were/are unfortunate to not play for Team India:



#3 Ishwar Pandey

The recent surge of good fast bowlers is something that has never been seen before. Sure, the country has provided the game of cricket with some elite players, but when it comes to pacers, they fall short when compared to the likes of Pakistan or Australia.

However, with the rise of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India do not have a dearth of quality pacers like they once used to. And it is for this very reason that Ishwar Pandey, who was born in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, couldn’t get a sniff of international cricket with India.

His numbers in the domestic circuit are commendable. The 27-year-old has 203 wickets from 57 games with an average of 26.33. In any other period, such numbers would have been sufficient to seal his place in the team, but not anymore. Although he could still represent India, it is highly unlikely and that is why he features on the list.