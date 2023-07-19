3 overseas players to watch out for in Major League Cricket 2023

Major League Cricket 2023 has got underway in the United States of America and has already thrown up some fantastic performances for the spectators to cherish. Establishing itself in the heart of baseball and basketball is not easy, but it appears as if MLC will be able to do it if the early signs are anything to go by.

One of the unique concepts that the MLC has is that it allows six foreigners to be a part of the starting lineup of any team. This is so that the local players get more exposure and increase the viewership of this tournament, since these overseas players have the ability to pull crowds.

The experience that these overseas international stars have will only aid the local players in improving their game. It will also help American cricket grow and develop on its own accord, given the guidance that it will be provided with. This will help the local players get a major boost in confidence because very few of them have played with top international stars in the past.

A lot of these overseas stars who have turned up for their respective teams in the MLC have impressed us, and in this listicle, we write about three whom we need to keep an eye out for.

#3. Adam Zampa (Los Angeles Knight Riders)

Adam Zampa

There are few pleasures in life like watching a leg-spinner go about his business. It's a work of art; poetry in motion even. And such emotions of delight grow all the more when witnessing one of the finest in world cricket at the moment, Adam Zampa, in action.

The Australian, who seems to have figured out the perfect balance to tempt the batters with his flight and keep them in the crease with his flatter deliveries, is a big cog in the Knight Riders' wheel. Skipper Sunil Narine has often turned to him in times of crisis.

Although Zampa has picked up just three wickets so far in the tournament, he has done that at a good economy rate. He is rarely seen bowling looseners and can always be expected to have control over his lengths, which is an oddity among leg-spinners.

#2. Tim David (MI New York)

Tim David of MI New York

MI New York's batting has floundered so far in this tournament, but if there is one man who has held them together, it is Tim David. The Singaporean-Australian has scores of 53*, 48* and 24 in the three innings that he has played at the time of writing.

Skipper Kieron Pollard has waxed lyrical about David's presence in the lower-middle order of his side. This reinstates the franchise's faith in him and also explains why he is perhaps the most sought-after finisher in world cricket at the moment.

David's ability to hit the ball a long way holds big appeal in this format of the game. Added to the fact that his big stature allows him to carve even wide yorkers over the fence, he is one of the finest hitters the world has seen.

David has lit the MLC up with his exploits, and MI New York will be hoping that it continues.

#1. Devon Conway (Texas Super Kings)

Devon Conway

Southpaw Devon Conway has been one of the biggest stars for the Texas Super Kings so far in this tournament. He has two half-centuries to his name in the three innings that he has played so far, and the 74 he got against MI New York really stands out.

Conway was destined to score a century that day, if not for the jaffa that he encountered from the legendary Rashid Khan that pegged his stumps back. The Kiwi, who has an impressive Test average of 50 (not to mention 45 in One-Day Internationals), looks primed to have a big season with the bat in hand in the MLC.

Conway has kept wickets for the Super Kings as well, and this has helped him add more value to his side than when he would have played just as a specialist batter. The Super Kings will want him to keep building on this momentum as the opening partnership he forms with skipper Faf du Plessis is one of the most feared in the tournament.