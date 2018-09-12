3 Pakistanis who can become stars in the Asia Cup 2018

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 542 // 12 Sep 2018, 13:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be the next breakout star?

Pakistan has always been an experimental side. They’ve either solely stuck to their old performers or given a chance to a number of newcomers in one go. Currently, Pakistan has one of the youngest and most inexperienced lineups in the top eight cricket playing nations.

Once again, Pakistan has packed their squad with a few newcomers, and a host of youngsters for the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE. Under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, many of the youngsters have performed better than expected.

Captain Sarfaraz and veteran Shoaib Malik are the only two players in the squad of 16 who have crossed the age of 30. Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, and Shadab Khan have all cemented their place in the playing eleven, but are still quite raw and young.

Let’s take a look at 3 players who can be the next breakout stars for the Men in Green if they perform well in the Asia Cup.

#3 Shan Masood

Shan Masood needs to justify his selection

Shan Masood is a calm and cool batsman known for his easy approach and ability to handle pressure. Masood has played 12 Test matches and is yet to make his ODI debut. An opener with a Test average of only 23.5, he has faced much criticism from fans and the media as they do not think he’s fit for ODI cricket.

However, Shan Masood the limited overs player has a completely different record. He has the highest List A average in the world at 58.21. That’s even higher than Virat Kohli, Fakhar Zaman, and Michael Bevan! Hence, his selection to the side is justified.

Shan Masood is determined to silence the critics and make his way in the playing eleven. His records and his hard work could pay off in the Asia Cup as he looks to make an impact.

1 / 3 NEXT