3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India emerged victorious by just 12 runs in a game that went right down to the wire in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. A double hundred from Shubman Gill meant that the hosts posted a daunting target of 350 for the Kiwis.

At 131/6, it looked like a lost cause for New Zealand as the Indian bowlers were all over the opposition. However, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner launched a counter-attack and added an incredible 162 runs for the seventh wicket.

Bracewell smashed a sensational 140(78), but couldn't take the Kiwis over the line, thanks to a brilliant yorker from Shardul Thakur. Both teams will feel that they had their moments to capitalize and that's because of some of the match-ups that have surfaced during their face-off.

On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups that could decide the result of the second ODI at Raipur:

#3 Michael Bracewell vs Kuldeep Yadav

The Indians seemed to have absolutely no answer to Michael Bracewell's onslaught as the southpaw smashed almost all the bowlers and threatened to take the game away from the hosts.

Bracewell also hit Kuldeep Yadav for a four and a six. But his struggles against Abrar Ahmed during the tour of Pakistan will definitely give Kuldeep some belief that the southpaw can be stopped in his tracks.

Kuldeep was absolutely brilliant in the first ODI against the New Zealand middle-order and will be keen to ensure that the Men in Blue keep Bracewell at bay in Raipur.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Virat Kohli has been dismissed by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi six times in international cricket. While Sodhi was unavailable for the first game, it seemed like Kohli would have no obstacles in scoring big. But that wasn't to be as he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

The former Indian captain has not been able to consistently read the line and length of the spinners. He has often played down the wrong line and has also tried to hang on the back foot rather than negotiate the delivery off the front foot.

Kohli has scored 145 runs in the 205 balls that he has faced off against Santner in ODIs and has been dismissed twice. It will be interesting to see how the star batter negotiates Santner's threat in the second ODI.

#1 Shubman Gill vs Lockie Ferguson

Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson would have faced off against each other a number of times in the nets during the IPL. That certainly seemed to have helped the young right-hander as he smashed the speedster to all parts of the ground in the first ODI.

Gill scored 43 runs off 33 balls from Ferguson in Hyderabad, including four boundaries and a hat-trick of sixes that helped him get to his double hundred. However, the speedster has also dismissed the Indian opener in the past and both will feel that they have a chance to dominate each other.

