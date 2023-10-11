3 players who can replace Shubman Gill if he’s ruled out of 2023 World Cup ft. Sanju Samson

India's premier white-ball opener Shubman Gill missed their World Cup games against Australia and Afghanistan after going down with dengue. According to a report in PTI, it was Gill's low platelet count that raised concerns.

Gill was hospitalized on Sunday during India's clash against Australia and was later released early Monday. The BCCI's designated physician Dr Rizwan Khan is currently attending him.

"Shubman Gill was on a drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days," a BCCI source was quoted by PTI on conditions of anonymity. "However his platelet count dropped to 70,000 and as it is a case with dengue patients, once the count is below 100,000, you are admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure.

"He was admitted for all mandatory tests on Sunday night when India played Australia but by Monday evening was released."

The problem with dengue is even if the fever subsides and the platelet count gets back to normal, the body takes time to heal and the weakness may remain.

Even if Gill recovers in time for the Pakistan tie, he wouldn't have any practice sessions and the team management is unlikely to rush him. Thus, the game against Bangladesh on October 19 could be the match when Shubman Gill makes his World Cup debut.

The Indian team management might be forced to bring in a cover for Gill and if that's the case, there are several options to pick from.

Let us now look at three possible options who can be brought in as a replacement if Shubman Gill is ruled out of the tournament.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an impressive 71 against Australia just before the World Cup (Pic: Getty)

Gaikwad captained India to a historic gold in their first appearance in the Asian Games earlier this month. Gaikwad played some important knocks during the campaign and is definitely on the selector's radar if Gill is ruled out or takes significant time to recover.

The opening batter was part of the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia just prior to the World Cup. He looked in ominous touch during the opening ODI, scoring a fluent 71.

Gaikwad is a class act and could be a perfect foil for Rohit Sharma who has been the aggressor in recent times. He doesn't take too many risks but still manages to find the gaps consistently in the powerplay.

He also has the ability to play long innings and what makes a viable option is his ability to counter world-class spinners. We have seen him taking down some great spinners in the IPL and if given an opportunity, Gaikwad could make a difference for the Men in Blue.

# Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has risen through the ranks and could be a good option for Shubman Gill. (Pic: Getty)

One of the finest young batters going around in the country, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has already established himself as India's Test opener. He is a free-flowing stroke player and has the ability to mold his game according to the match situation.

Jaiswal is an aggressor in the powerplay but what sets him apart from his peers is his ability to find the gaps rather than looking for aerial shots. He plays pace and spin equally well and it was quite evident during the previous IPL.

Jaiswal also showed his prowess during the Asian Games, where he smashed a scintillating century against Nepal in the quarter-final. If Shubman Gill fails to recover in time, Jaiswal could come into the picture.

# Sanju Samson

One of the most aesthetically pleasing batters, Sanju Samson, was unlucky to miss out on the World Cup squad.

He was included as a cover for KL Rahul during the Asia Cup but once the latter was fit, Samson was released by the team management. He didn't even make it to the Asian Games squad.

Expand Tweet

Given Samson's experience and natural abilities, he could be an option if Shubman Gill fails to recover in the next few days. Samson has impressive ODI numbers but hasn't been a regular in the XI.

Samson is a special talent but his inconsistency hasn't really allowed him to cement his place in the national side. For a player who made his international debut back in 2015, Samson has only played only a handful of matches.