3 players from the ENG vs IND 2025 Tests who should be rested for upcoming Asia Cup 2025 ft. Shubman Gill

Following a brilliant Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India will shift their attention to the 2025 Asia Cup. The selectors are scheduled to meet on August 19 to pick the squad for the T20 tournament, which will be conducted in the UAE.

The Men in Blue have different personnel across formats, and that has proved to be a major positive for them. They've been on a tear in T20s, having followed up their 2024 T20 World Cup title with an excellent run of bilateral form.

There's a small bit of overlap, though. And with India having a packed calendar in Tests and ODIs over the remainder of the year, they'll need to be careful not to overwork those who are in the reckoning across formats.

On that note, here are three Indian players who participated in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and should be rested for the 2025 Asia Cup.

#3 Shubman Gill

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

A week ago, reports emerged that India are considering Shubman Gill as the T20I vice-captain. However, those speculations have been refuted in recent times, with news outlets suggesting that the selectors want to rest the Test skipper from the 2025 Asia Cup.

There's no doubt that Gill should be rested from the competition. He is the Test captain with an integral role to play in ODIs as well, and he's on the back of a grueling tour of England in both the batting and the captaincy departments. Moreover, India have a host of choices to open the batting in the shortest format, making Gill's presence unnecessary.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah has dealt with a few niggles of late, most recently during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The ace spearhead featured in three Tests, with his pace dropping as the series wore on. In the final Test he played, he was clearly a shadow of himself, reportedly while dealing with ankle and knee problems.

Bumrah is easily India's best bowler across formats, and having him in the mix is always a positive. However, the Men in Blue are unlikely to need his services to win the Asia Cup, a tournament in which they are the runaway favorites. They need to keep the fast bowler fit for more important upcoming assignments.

Bumrah's absence would also allow India to search for better options in the pace department. Speaking of which...

#1 Mohammed Siraj

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Mohammed Siraj was one of India's best players in the Test series against England. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the rubber and tirelessly steamed in across the five matches.

Siraj's workload has been high not just in the recent past but over the last few years as well. It's completely logical to leave him out of the reckoning for the 2025 Asia Cup to preserve his sharpness.

And as mentioned earlier, Bumrah and Siraj's absence would give some much-needed game time to the next crop of supporting pacers.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

