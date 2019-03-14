×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 players from the team against Australia who might not make it to the World Cup squad

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.12K   //    14 Mar 2019, 10:33 IST

Can Ambati Rayudu save his place in the squad?
Can Ambati Rayudu save his place in the squad?

India's World Cup preparations suffered a major blow after the team was stunned by Australia, minus Steve Smith and David Warner, in what was India's last ODI series before the World Cup. India was expected to make light work of the Aussies and try out different combinations before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

However, things did not go the way the Indian team management would have liked and performances of some players have left some questions unanswered. Hardik Pandya's unavailability provided chances to the likes of Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja to secure a place in the final 15.

While Shankar impressed with the bat and Jadeja was brilliant in the field and with the ball, none of them did justice to their 'all-rounder' tag. Also, India's middle-order problems escalated during the series.

Even though the deadline for announcing the final squad is more than a month away, some of the players from the squad against Australia might be feeling the heat. Here are 3 players from the team against Australia who might not make it to the World Cup.

#3 KL Rahul

Rahul hasn't looked comfortable in the middle order
Rahul hasn't looked comfortable in the middle order

KL Rahul's World Cup dreams were given a lifeline when he was selected in the ODI and T20 squads against Australia. While he performed well in both the matches in the T20 series, Rahul got just one opportunity in the ODI series.

In the 4th match played at Mohali, Rahul, who was batting at number 3, scored 26 runs off 31 balls on a belter of a pitch. Rahul's ODI form has been patchy in the recent past and he currently looks like a man who is short of confidence.

It will be a tricky situation for the selectors as Rahul hasn't looked comfortable in the middle-order and with Dhawan and Rohit at the top, he is unlikely to find a place in the side as an opener. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Rishabh Pant
4 players who have an outside chance to make it to the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can still make the 2019 World Cup Squad for India
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 6 players who need to perform in the series to make it to the World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who might have the last chance to fulfill their World Cup dream
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Will Rishabh Pant make it into the squad?
RELATED STORY
3 players who could benefit from Ambati Rayudu's dip in form
RELATED STORY
5 Youngsters who might not make the cut for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Rayudu vs Rahul: Who should be in India's 2019 World Cup squad ?
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup heroes from 2011 who might have played their last World Cup already
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us