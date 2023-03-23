3 players who performed very well in the India-Australia ODI series

Australia won the ODI series against India 2-1, winning the final match of the series by 21 runs in Chennai on Wednesday. India won the first ODI in Mumbai, but Australia bounced back strongly to drub the hosts in the second match in Visakhapatnam.

ICC @ICC



Australia climb to the top of the



🗒: We have a new World No.1Australia climb to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the series victory against India🗒: bit.ly/MensODITeamRan… We have a new World No.1 🎉Australia climb to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the series victory against India 👏🗒: bit.ly/MensODITeamRan… https://t.co/Ujz1xrWpw0

A few big names like Australian skipper Steve Smith and No. 1-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to get going in the series. However, a few less-fancied players grabbed their opportunity.

Here's a look at the three standout performers in the recently-concluded India-Austalia ODI series:

#1 Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Mitchell Marsh played a few breezy knocks in the series

Mitchell Marsh was the most consistent batter in the series, totalling 194 runs in three matches as an opener. And those runs came at a very brisk pace. His lowest score in the series was 47 and he took great advantage of the fielding restrictions early on in the innings.

March also cleared the boundary fairly frequently, hitting some big sixes. He could not bowl in the series owing to an injury, but more than made up for it with the bat. He was rightly adjudged the Player of the Series.

At this rate, Marsh will be taking one of the openers’ slots in the upcoming ODI World Cup. His form has put David Warner’s place in the XI in jeopardy but Australia will feel blessed to have such problems.

#2 Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Another Mitchell features on the list, having troubled the Indian top order in the first and second ODIs. Starc did not bowl well in the third ODI, but took eight wickets in the first two matches, including a match-winning performance in the second.

Starc swung the new ball at will and had the Indian top-order batters in great trouble with his pace and movement. He also managed to get a hint of reverse swing with the older ball and bowled around the wicket to change the angle later on in the innings.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Congratulations boys! A series win in India sees our Aussie men move up to top spot in the ODI rankingsCongratulations boys! A series win in India sees our Aussie men move up to top spot in the ODI rankings 💪Congratulations boys! 🏆 https://t.co/Pm4cwKOC9Y

If Australia are to perform well in the ODI World Cup, Starc will have to be in good form. They will be wise to use him judiciously and sparingly until the tournament gets underway in October.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Ravindra Jadeja continued his good form in the ODIs after performing well in the Tests series. He helped India win the first ODI, forging a great partnership with KL Rahul for the sixth wicket after the hosts were reeling at 83/5 at one point.

The southpaw also made 18 runs in the third ODI and bowled economically throughout the series. His steady line and length ensured that he was difficult to score off and allowed the other spinners to take wickets from the other end.

Jadeja's recent performances have yet again underlined his importance in the Indian setup and fans will be hoping that he remains fit ahead of the all-important World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes