3 players who can break AB de Villiers’ record of the fastest ODI hundred

ABD bid adieu to international cricket and we take a look at the 3 players who can break his record for the fastest ODI hundred.

AB De Villiers, one of the most entertaining and successful batsmen of our generation, bid adieu to international cricket on Wednesday. The 34-year-old star batsman played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for South Africa.

De Villiers currently holds quite a few records in limited-overs cricket and one of them is the fastest 100 in ODIs. He blasted a century off just 31 balls against the Windies and broke the record set by Corey Anderson (36 balls).

It is one of those records which is really hard to break and only a handful of players are capable of doing it.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three players who can break ABD’s fastest ODI hundred.

#1 Jos Buttler

Arguably the best limited-overs batsman from England and one of the most destructive batsmen in the world, Jos Buttler has been phenomenal for England in One Day Internationals and Twenty20I.

Butler holds the record for the fastest ODI hundred by an England player. He scored his hundred in 46 balls against Pakistan in 2015.

The 27-year-old displayed some brutal hitting on his way to a stunning 100. The Englishman has previously also scored a 61-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2014.

He has now scored the three fastest England centuries in ODIs. He has played a huge role in England’s meteorological rise in limited overs cricket and almost single-handedly took Rajasthan Royals to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2018.

He has a wide array of shots and great hitting abilities to challenge De Villiers’ record.