×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 players who fell under the selection radar for very short duration

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.95K   //    01 Dec 2018, 17:46 IST

Image result for selection committee bcci

To represent the side at an International level is always a dream for a cricketer. Right from grade cricket till domestic tournaments, the performance of a player matters a lot to earn an International call-up. However, in recent times, the cash-rich Indian Premier League became one of the selection criteria.

Even if the player represented the Indian side in blues/whites, several factors such as consistency, ability to handle pressure decide whether the player is retained for the upcoming series. The selectors have a lot of trust on any new face before naming them as a part of the squad but have all of them under their radar for a longer period of time? Certainly no.

 Let’s now look at three of the Indian players who enjoyed a very little time in the Indian test squad

#1 Jayant Yadav

Image result for jayant yadav

As a surprise, he was named in the home tour of England in 2016. When most of the fans did not have any clue about this youngster, he announced his arrival to the international arena in style. Having scored a century in his second appearance, his partnership alongside Virat at Wankhede still remains fresh in the minds of cricket enthusiasts.

Jayant also gave his best assisting Ashwin and Jadeja as a third spinner and played a vital role in clinching the series 4-0. He amassed over 221 runs and bagged 9 wickets to his bag. While everyone predicted that this series provided us another all-rounder in the longest format of the game, things undergone a phase shift.

His last game happened to be the first Test against Australia at Pune where India lost horribly by 333 runs. He played his only ODI against New Zealand at Vizag (same venue as his Test debut) in that special game where Indian players sported their mother’s names on their jerseys. However, despite his splendid efforts he wasn’t even considered by selectors thereafter.

He has now been named the skipper of the emerging players Asia cup in December. Jayant will be looking forward to creating an impact thus regaining his spot in the side.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Karn Sharma Pankaj Singh
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
IPL 2019: 3 Players who should be on Chennai Super Kings’...
RELATED STORY
4 prodigies of Indian cricket who could not make a big...
RELATED STORY
3 unlucky Indian cricketers who were never re-considered...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players with the highest runs in T20Is
RELATED STORY
5 Under-19s stars who did not fulfill their potential
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for 2nd T20I...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series: 3 players who are...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should not be selected for the Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us