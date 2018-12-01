3 players who fell under the selection radar for very short duration

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.95K // 01 Dec 2018, 17:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

To represent the side at an International level is always a dream for a cricketer. Right from grade cricket till domestic tournaments, the performance of a player matters a lot to earn an International call-up. However, in recent times, the cash-rich Indian Premier League became one of the selection criteria.

Even if the player represented the Indian side in blues/whites, several factors such as consistency, ability to handle pressure decide whether the player is retained for the upcoming series. The selectors have a lot of trust on any new face before naming them as a part of the squad but have all of them under their radar for a longer period of time? Certainly no.

Let’s now look at three of the Indian players who enjoyed a very little time in the Indian test squad

#1 Jayant Yadav

As a surprise, he was named in the home tour of England in 2016. When most of the fans did not have any clue about this youngster, he announced his arrival to the international arena in style. Having scored a century in his second appearance, his partnership alongside Virat at Wankhede still remains fresh in the minds of cricket enthusiasts.

Jayant also gave his best assisting Ashwin and Jadeja as a third spinner and played a vital role in clinching the series 4-0. He amassed over 221 runs and bagged 9 wickets to his bag. While everyone predicted that this series provided us another all-rounder in the longest format of the game, things undergone a phase shift.

His last game happened to be the first Test against Australia at Pune where India lost horribly by 333 runs. He played his only ODI against New Zealand at Vizag (same venue as his Test debut) in that special game where Indian players sported their mother’s names on their jerseys. However, despite his splendid efforts he wasn’t even considered by selectors thereafter.

He has now been named the skipper of the emerging players Asia cup in December. Jayant will be looking forward to creating an impact thus regaining his spot in the side.

1 / 3 NEXT