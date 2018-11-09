3 Indian cricketers who have played only one Test

Vinay Kumar is one of the most prolific wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy

The margin for failure in the Indian Cricket team is very thin. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) happening every year, new cricketers are entering the limelight and creating immense competition within the team.

However, if a player performs decently for his country too, sometimes he might be unlucky to get one more game for his country. In any case, the rope length given for proving one's talent has reduced due to which many of the player's end their international career after representing their country only for a handful of matches.

On that note, here are three recent cricketers who impressed in the domestic level to get selected to play Test cricket for their country. However, they have played only one Test match after which they have not come back into the side. Although they are still being an active part of the domestic setup, these three current players are unlikely to add to their solitary Test cap.

#3 Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar falls into the category of Ranji Trophy legends who have not quite managed to grab opportunities for their country. Among all fast bowlers, he is the most prolific wicket-taker in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

However, Vinay Kumar has played only one Test match for his country. He represented India in the Perth Test against Australia in 2012 and took a solitary wicket. After that match, Vinay was never brought back into the Test squad and is now completely out of the Test reckoning.

Though he has played quite a few games for India in the limited-overs formats, Vinay failed to use his experience as a red-ball bowler. The right-arm seamer is still captain of Karnataka and he will go into the 2018/19 Ranji season as the state's front-line pacer.

1 / 2 NEXT