3 players who might be sacked for Test series against Windies

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
314   //    23 Sep 2018, 23:36 IST

Is it the end of road for Dhawan in Test cricket?
Is it the end of the road for Dhawan?

After the conclusion of the ongoing Asia Cup, India's next major assignment will be the home series against West Indies. India is slated to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20s against West Indies.

India will compete with West Indies in the Test series on the back of a dismal overseas performance in England where they lost 1-4 in an unconvincing manner. India had very little positives to take from the England tour with only Virat Kohli showing consistency in his performances.

With the Indians far from being consistent, we could expect the selectors to be harsh on a few cricketers due to their performances. Here, we take a look at those cricketers who might face the axe for the Test series against West Indies.

Note: Cricketers from India's squad for the final two Tests against England have been taken into consideration.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav, the fast bowler from Vidarbha was deemed to be India's perfect bowler to take wickets in England as the pitches were tailor-made for him. He could have retained his place in the XI had he managed to scalp the wickets of tail-enders in quick succession.

Umesh Yadav could have fared a lot more better as he has the reputation of being the fastest bowler among Indians. With the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah along with the consistency shown by Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav might be axed from the squad.

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
