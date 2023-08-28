3 reasons why Afghanistan will be a force to reckon with in the Asia Cup

The 2023 Asia Cup is almost upon us, with Nepal and Pakistan set to clash in the opening match in Multan on Wednesday. The tournament will be played in the 50-over format, as it serves as a precursor to the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will all be vying for supremacy in the event, which will run for over two weeks.

Going into the tournament, fans and experts have declared arch-rivals India and Pakistan as the favourites. This was the case last year as well but it was Sri Lanka who eventually triumphed. Therefore, the other teams should not discounted this time around.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are both capable of doing wonders on their day, and the other teams will need to be wary of them. Afghanistan is another team to watch out for, as they have been a strong white-ball side in recent times. They have benefited from their players' experiences in various T20 leagues around the world, and they have a well-assembled squad. It would not be a surprise if they upset a few of the bigger teams in the tournament.

On that note, here are three reasons why Afghanistan will be a force to reckon with in the Asia Cup:

#1 World-Class spinners

In Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan have a stunning quartet of spinners. All four of them have their own unique strengths, making for a lot of variety in the attack.

Rashid is arguably the best leg-spinner in the world, Noor Ahmad is a left-arm chinaman bowler while Mujeeb and Nabi are off-spinners. They have all played in some of the best leagues in the world, including the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Their skills and experience will pose a tough challenge to the other teams in the inter-continental tournament.

#2 Dangerous openers

While their spin department has been strong for a while now, Afghanistan have also found two dangerous openers who can take any attack apart on their day. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have been phenomenal for their side at the top of the order in recent times.

The 21-year-old Gurbaz averages 43.09 in 23 ODIs so far and has a strike rate of 86.65. He recently smashed 151 against Pakistan, and if that hasn't made the other teams weary, nothing else will. Zadran, on the other hand, has played 16 games so far, averaging close to 60. He already has four centuries in his short career.

If the two of them can get Afghanistan off to a good start, it will hold them in good stead not only in the Asia Cup but the World Cup as well.

#3 Familiarity with conditions

The conditions in Sri Lanka are likely to aid spin, which brings Afghanistan's lethal spinners into the game. The conditions will also favour the batters as they are accustomed to batting on similar pitches back home.

The side recently played a three-match series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka. Although they were beaten 3-0, the experience gained could be of great value moving forward.

In addition to the three points mentioned above, Afghanistan will also benefit from the vast experience in their squad, with many of their players having played in various leagues around the world. All these factors are likely to hold the Afghans in good stead in the Asia Cup.

