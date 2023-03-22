Ever since making her international debut for England in July last year, big things have been expected from Alice Capsey. In her brief career so far, the 18-year-old has already lived up to the billing, having proven her ability with both bat and ball on numerous occasions.

Her all-round attributes were pivotal in the Delhi Capitals becoming the first team to qualify for the first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) final.

Capsey took three important wickets and scored a quickfire 34 off 31 deliveries against the UP Warriorz to book their spot in the final.

She was exceptional with her pace variations and also got some assistance from the pitch.

In the second innings, just as the UP Warriorz looked to be clawing their way back into the game, the youngster held her composure and remained unbeaten to take their side home in a very important clash.

Still only 18, Capsey made her international debut for England last year and has already played some match-winning knocks, especially in the T20 format.

She is definitely one of the finest young players going around and if she remains fit and keeps working on her skills, she has all the attributes to become one of the finest English players ever.

With that said, let’s take a look at three possible reasons why Capsey is a superstar in the making.

3 reasons why Alice Capsey is the next big superstar in the making

# 1 An exceptional striker of the ball

Less than a year into her international career, Capsey has already emerged as one of the finest strikers of the ball. Touted as the future No. 3 for England, she has grabbed her opportunities whenever included in the playing XI.

She is not a brash striker and plays the ball according to its merit. Her ability to manipulate the field, especially in the powerplay, and find boundaries consistently make her an integral part of any team she plays for.

She hasn’t been in the greatest of forms in the WPL but she has shown glimpses of her prowess with a couple of brief cameos. In 15 T20Is so far, the 18 year old has scored 307 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 132.90.

# 2 Mixing caution with aggression

Capsey hasn’t been given too many opportunities in ODIs but given her calm and composed demeanor, she should become an integral part of the England 50-over set-up as well in the near future.

There has been a method to her madness in her brief career. She hasn’t gone hammers and tongs right from the word go and has always tried to pierce the gap rather than take the aerial route.

She has a sound defense, but what sets her apart from her peers is her ability to press the accelerator at any given point in time. Apart from England, Capsey could also become one of the longest-serving cricketers for the Delhi Capitals.

# 3 A wily off-spinner

Nick Friend @NickFriend1 If you like 16-year-old Alice Capsey's batting, just wait until you see her doosra... If you like 16-year-old Alice Capsey's batting, just wait until you see her doosra... https://t.co/Hs6udDvS4T

Though regarded only as a part-time option so far, Capsey could become the all-rounder that England desperately want in the near future.

She hasn’t been given too many opportunities with the ball in national colors but Meg Lanning has shown faith in her and she has repaid the trust.

Alice has bagged six WPL wickets so far in seven games, including three wickets against the UP Warriorz.

She took the prized wicket of Alysa Healy early on and followed it up with the wickets of Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone.

She went for plenty in the final over against Tahila McGrath, but, by then, had made a significant dent in the UP batting order which eventually paved the way for a comfortable victory.

