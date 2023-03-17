Meg Lanning, the Australian cricket captain, is a name synonymous with leadership, skill, and success. With numerous world championship titles and individual records to her name, Lanning has established herself as one of the greatest cricket captains of all time.

Without further ado, let's delve into three reasons that set Australia's captain apart from the rest:

Australia v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Final

#1 Unmatched success in ICC events

Lanning's record as captain in ICC events is unparalleled. She has captained Australia to seven ICC tournament victories, including two Women's Cricket World Cups and five ICC Women's World Twenty20 titles.

Her ability to lead her team to victory is unmatched, and her success on the biggest stage proves her exceptional leadership skills and talent as a cricketer.

#2 Record-breaking individual achievements

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Lanning's individual achievements are a demonstration of her exceptional skills as a batter. She holds the record for the most Women's One Day International centuries (17) and was the first Australian to score 2,000 Twenty20 international runs.

Lanning has batted like a dream in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). With 239 runs from six games at an average of 47.80, she is currently the top run-scorer in the tournament. Her consistency with the bat has been a key factor in her team's success.

Meg Lanning has also hit the highest number of fours in the tournament so far (33). Her attacking style of play combined with her excellent leadership skills make her a unique and valuable asset to any team.

#3 Skilled leadership in WPL 2023

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

As captain of the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023, Meg Lanning has demonstrated her exceptional ability to lead players from different countries and backgrounds. The Australian has played a pivotal role in her team's success, with DC currently sitting in second place on the points table.

Lanning's leadership skills have not gone unnoticed by the experts, with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra speaking highly of the Australian in recent times.

Meg Lanning's exceptional record speaks for itself, and there is no doubt that she will go down as one of the greatest women to pick up a cricket bat. Her talent and leadership skills have earned her worldwide recognition and have inspired a generation of aspiring women cricketers.

Poll : 0 votes