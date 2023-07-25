3 reasons why a draw in 2nd Test vs West Indies is a massive blow to India’s WTC chances

The final day of the second India-West Indies Test was completely washed out, and this forced the visitors to be content with a draw. This result cost India their flawless record in the new World Test Championship campaign.

While India have not suffered any defeats in the current cycle, but with this drawn Test match, they have been pushed down to the second spot behind Pakistan in the updated standings. Their win-loss percentage dropped from a perfect 100 percent to 66.67.

With this result, Rohit and his team remain in the second spot on the standings, with Australia holding the third position, followed by England in fourth, and the West Indies in fifth.

Here we take a look at three reasons why a draw in second Test vs West Indies is a massive blow to India’s WTC chances:

#3 West Indies were not at their best

West Indies struggled in the series

On Day 5, India had the task of claiming eight wickets to secure victory, while the West Indies needed to score 289 runs to reach the challenging target of 365 runs. However, rain never allowed the day's play to start and considering the form of the Indian bowlers, it was a match they were favourites to win.

West Indies have not been at their best all series and for them to have survived Day 5 on a wearing pitch would have been a daunting prospect. Hence, rain saved them the blushes and the visitors would be gutted at missing out on a series win and claiming the 120 points on offer.

#2 Tough fixtures ahead

India will next tour South Africa

It is important to note here that Rohit and team face a challenging fixture list in this cycle of World Test Championship. They have two difficult away tours to South Africa and Australia, in addition to a home series against England scheduled for next year.

In the last WTC cycle, an unexpected draw against New Zealand in Kanpur nearly jeopardized their spot in the 2023 final. They managed to secure their place in the final by the skin of their teeth. As two-time runners-up, this drawn match against West Indies could come back to bite the side.

In the 2023/25 WTC cycle, India's next series is scheduled five months later, as they embark on a two-Test tour to South Africa. The series is set to commence on December 26 in Centurion, with the second match taking place on January 3 in Newlands.

#1 Chance to test out new faces

Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut

Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar could be crucial bowlers in this WTC cycle. While Mukesh impressed in his debut game, Unadkat was unable to pick any wickets. On a wearing pitch, Rohit Sharma would have hoped these bowlers step up on the final day and get the job done.

However, they will now have to wait for the South Africa series to test them out. Also, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami could still make a return and this would make the inclusion of Mukesh and Unadkat unlikely.