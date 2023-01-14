3 reasons why Faf du Plessis should play as an opener for JSK in SA20

With the inaugural SA20 league having kicked off earlier this week, there's plenty of buzz and excitement around South African cricket at the moment. With all teams being an extension of the IPL franchises, there are plenty of past and present associations fans have witnessed.

Faf du Plessis' return to the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) is one such instance. Having played a successful role for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the right-handed batter is back in yellow to lead the Johannesburg franchise in the SA20.

With Du Plessis leading the JSK side, they started their campaign with a win before suffering a demoralizing defeat in their second match. With games coming in thick and fast, teams will have to figure out their best combinations as quickly as possible.

For JSK, there might be a change coming in at the top of the order. In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Du Plessis should open the batting for his franchise in SA20.

#1 Du Plessis can add impetus at the top of the order

Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan have been the two openers for the team in the two matches they've played in SA20 so far. However, neither batter has been able to get the team off to a solid start. Both have been dismissed in the powerplay in the two matches, leaving the middle order with plenty to do.

While Hendricks has scored four and one in the first two matches, Malan has recorded scores of two and five. The two usually like to take their time before they get going and might not always make the most of the field restrictions.

With a strike rate of 131 in the powerplay in all T20s, Du Plessis can add some much-needed impetus at the top of the order for his side with either Hendricks or Malan dropping down by one slot.

#2 JSK know what to expect from Du Plessis in SA20

Du Plessis has been one of the most consistent performers around in T20 cricket. The 38-year-old has plenty of experience and is one of those batters his team can rely on more often than not.

After batting in the middle order for CSK for a number of years, the former South African captain has moved to the top of the order in recent times. In 2021, he played a key role in helping the Chennai Super Kings win their fourth IPL title.

He was the second-highest run-scorer in the league with 633 runs, only a couple of runs behind his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 635 runs. The two formed a formidable partnership at the top of the order which set the tone for CSK on most occasions.

#3 A change in the order could allow some flexibility

Joburg Super Kings could manage to get some flexibility in their batting order if their captain takes the opening slot. The option of moving Hendricks or Malan to the No. 3 slot seems like the easiest way to go about it though.

Another concern for the Super Kings' is the fact that most of their batting unit is dominated by right-handed batters. This does leave them vulnerable to some tactical matchups, especially with teams being able to make the most of the bigger boundaries on one side in SA20.

With Du Plessis moving to the top, the team management could give southpaw Leus du Plooy a go in the middle order, where he could be a handful.

