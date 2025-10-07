 3 reasons why India must consider batting Dhruv Jurel at number 3 in Tests once Rishabh Pant returns

Team India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel has stepped up for the team almost on every occasion in Rishabh Pant's absence, and is slowly emerging from the backup category, courtesy of his recent performances.

The 24-year-old registered his maiden Test hundred in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, prompting several to urge the team to play him higher up the order.

Jurel's promising batting display, coupled with India's recent woes with the No.3 position, leads to only one obvious solution. Usually, the wicket-keeper has to vacate his spot when Rishabh Pant is available, but that necessarily does not have to be the case this time around.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why India must consider batting Dhruv Jurel at number 3 in Tests once Rishabh Pant returns.

#1 Dhruv Jurel has decent numbers in the top-order in domestic cricket to be considered as a candidate for Team India's No.3

Although primarily a middle-order batter, whether it be during his time with the India U-19, franchise cricket, or early days of international cricket, Dhruv Jurel has often dabbled at the top of the order whenever possible, and has been able to make it count.

Jurel has opened the batting in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, and has featured in a similar role in red-ball cricket as well. In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, he largely played as an opener for Uttar Pradesh. In seven innings, he scored 429 runs at an average of 71.5, which includes his highest first-class score of 249.

Having spent some time as an opening batter, and building an instinct towards the role, he is more than familiar with the new ball and anchoring the innings. These are the skillsets that India are currently looking for in their next potential No.3. Jurel's incredible strokeplay also means that he has the ability to put pressure on the bowlers once the phase of threat has passed.

#2 India cannot afford to give Sai Sudharsan a long rope as they think they can

Ahead of the West Indies series, chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Sai Sudharsan will be given a string of opportunities at No.3 after India's botched plan during the England tour. With Karun Nair out of the picture, and the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal, the Tamil Nadu batter seemingly had a free run to cement his place.

However, his poor knock in the first innings, coinciding with Jurel's masterclass, has triggered a massive debate. Now, to axe Sudharsan immediately would be a hasty call because he has been picked on some degree of merit. But, with the wicket-keeper batter unexpectedly putting his hat in the ring for the No.3 race means that the southpaw does not have the luxury of time that the management had assured him.

From Team India's perspective, it would not make sense to give Sudharsan a lengthy rope if he continues to slump while Jurel continues to excel. While there is a place for both of them to co-exist for the time being, one of them inevitably might have to make way once Rishabh Pant returns to full fitness.

Another failed outing for Sudharsan in the near future, on top of his ordinary debut series in England, would make the management difficult to justify him as the first-choice No.3 candidate, especially when the promising candidate is just a couple of spots away in the batting order.

#3 Technically strong against both pace and spin

In a short span in international cricket, he has established that he has a resounding technique, arguably suited to succeed in red-ball cricket. The wicket-keeper showed promise in overseas conditions against pace, bounce, and swing, while touring with India 'A' in Australia and England.

As far as his credentials against spin are concerned, he made a strong statement in his maiden series at home against England, where he played several crucial knocks on testing surfaces, including a masterclass against the tweakers in Ranchi. Although his recent hundred against the West Indies was not a rank turner, there was enough composure and technique shown while handling the opposition spin trio.

At a time when India are seeking assurance in a time where Sudharsan is not exactly his solid self while playing rather tentatively, Jurel's assured style of playing, form, and confidence is what the team could use up the order.

In fact, his gameplay resembles that of a modern No.3, where batters are not tasked with just stabilising, waiting for the old ball, and wearing out bowlers. Instead, batters are urged to put pressure on bowlers whenever possible, and Jurel is capable of playing in any gear as per the situation and condition, because of his solid technique coupled with his flair and strokeplay. As far as profiles for a No.3 batter are concerned, Jurel does fit the bill and tick multiple, if not all, boxes.

Gokul Nair

