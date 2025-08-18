 3 reasons why India must pick KL Rahul for Asia Cup 2025

KL Rahul's redemption arc has seen him cement places in both Team India's ODI and Test playing XI, with some statement performances. The final phase of this narrative, which could bring everything back to full circle, is a potential return to the T20I team as well.

Ad

The wicket-keeper batter last played a T20I during the ill-fated semi-final clash against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He came close to a return during the 2024 T20 World Cup squad selection after a blockbuster IPL campaign, but lost out in the race to Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

But after another statement campaign in IPL 2025, that too in a different role, with a different franchise, has brought him back in contention. On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why India must pick KL Rahul for the Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

Trending

#1 Team India could do with an experienced and versatile member in their squad in the long run

The selection committee are currently facing a massive selection headache when it comes to their opening combination. However, there is not much traffic when it comes to the middle-order options. Apart from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, no candidate's name has been cast in stone as of yet.

Ad

Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, are still in the maybe pile. While they have shown promise, there has not been enough long-term consistency and impact from their side to help them cement their place. Amid all of this uncertainty, KL Rahul emerges as a left-field option and a reliable candidate to strengthen the batting order.

Another slight concern is Suryakumar Yadav's form and lack of game time leading up to the competition. The Indian skipper had a nightmare home series against England, but made up for it with a stunning IPL campaign. However, all of his momentum was quashed as he had to undergo a hernia operation during the white-ball off-season. He does not have game time under his belt, and the team management has to bulk up the middle order as much as possible until the captain is up to speed.

Ad

Capable of batting in the top order, as well as the middle order, KL Rahul is arguably the right profile to complement an explosive batting order that includes gun players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav. In the IPL, he had to assume a similar role in the middle order, with ultra-aggressive batters revolving around him in the batting order. As a bonus, he is also a reliable wicket-keeping option.

Ad

#2 KL Rahul's ability against spin could come in handy in the UAE

Team India have a home T20 World Cup up next in early 2026, and barring a tour of Australia, all of their preparation for the short-format tournament is set to take place in the subcontinent itself, beginning with the Asia Cup. As a result, it is crucial for India to have personnel capable of tackling spin in such conditions.

Ad

KL Rahul was exceptional against spin in the 2025 IPL, holding an average of 103 and a strike rate of 134, while losing his wicket only twice against spinners the whole tournament.

Nearly all of the opposition in the Asia Cup have a stacked spin bowling attack, and the 2025 Champions Trophy was firm evidence as to how big a factor it can be. KL Rahul's innate ability against spin rescued India from some dicey situations over the course of the tournament, and although there is a change of format and role, it does not change the fact that it could be a massive asset for the Indian batting unit.

Ad

#3 KL Rahul has adapted to the requirements of modern-day T20 cricket

KL Rahul's recent IPL outings have demonstrated that he has mastered the ability to assess conditions and match situations as quickly as possible. He is able to conjure up a game plan according to those factors and build an innings accordingly.

As a result, when it comes to pure range and all-round play, Rahul might just be one of the most complete T20 player that India have. Whether it be flat or tricky pitches, or the ultra-aggressive or anchor role, the right-handed batter has showcased the ability to maneuver in all types of roles and situations.

This ability could be something that India could use as they are set to be up against some challenging opponents and conditions in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news