3 reasons why India must stick with Washington Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav for AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Team India have had the task of going over their combination in the aftermath of their tame seven-wicket loss against Australia in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Men in Blue bolstered the playing XI with all-rounders, but could not get the desired result amid a rain-curtailed contest.

The series now shifts to the Adelaide Oval, with India having their backs on the wall. Needing a win to remain alive in the three-match series, the visitors have a massive call to make - either stick with their combination or scamper for changes after a loss.

In the age-old modern-day battle between batting depth and specialist bowlers, the former has emerged triumphantly and convincingly in the recent past. That particular selection debate saw frontline spinner Kuldeep Yadav sit out while all-rounders Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy made it to the playing XI in the first ODI.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why India must stick with Washington Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav for AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI.

#1 India's batting has not been convincing enough to get by without serious depth

Prioritizing batting depth at all costs has been a constant, bordering on trademark, in Gautam Gambhir's reign as head coach, regardless of the format or conditions. Team India profited from it in the Test series in England, and there are no such repercussions so far to suggest that such an approach is hampering the team, except for the talent being left on the bench.

Another major facet that is convincing the team management to go heavy with batting in the playing XI, is the fact that they ultimately want to pursue an aggressive brand when conditions permit. Coupled with the fact that the batting unit is not exactly exuding confidence to tackle the 50 overs all by themselves, especially after a long layoff for several members.

The need for depth became evident in the series opener itself after India lost their top order in the power play itself. If the innings had lasted the fulll 50 overs, the all-rounders would have had to spend some serious time at the crease to ensure that the team were not bowled out with overs to spare.

It all comes down to priority in the end. A frontline spinner in a team with four seam bowling options, two spin all-rounders in non-subcontinent conditions, is not seen as a must-inclusion compared to a candidate who can both bat and bowl at No.8.

The majority of the teams have a frontline spinner who are part of the playing XI regardless of conditions. While Kuldeep Yadav realistically fits that profile because of his skillset and ability, the team management are not willing to compromise the team's batting depth over this.

#2 Traditional spinners could find it tricky to counter Adelaide's short square boundaries

Recent numbers imply that the Adelaide Oval is not a venue that spinners look forward to coming to. Across the last 10 ODIs, spin bowling has had hardly any impact, with pacers dominating in all forms imaginable. The surfaces have definitely played a part, but the venue's ground dimensions, which boast extraordinarily long straight boundaries, and shorter square boundaries, do not give spinners the best shot to operate and dominate.

In the last 10 ODIs at the venue, spinners have managed to pick up only 17 wickets at an average of 81.09 and an economy of 5.69. Compared to that, the pacers have flourished with 122 wickets at an average of 29.07, and an economy rate of 5.32.

Kuldeep Yadav struggled during India's last ODI at the Adelaide Oval in 2019, where he returned figures of 0-66 in 10 overs.

#3 Washington Sundar can be a solid match-up against Australia's inexperienced left-handed middle order batters

Following the ODI retirements of Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis, and the injury to Glenn Maxwell, Australia do not present an intimidating middle-order, an aspect which India can capitalize. The battle between the Australian middle order and the Indian spinners went under the radar in the series opener since it was a rain-curtailed affair. But in a full-fledged 50-over game, it could be make or break, as the batters have the task to build on the work that the in-form top-order deliver.

Conditions suggest that spin won't be a deciding factor, but since India have two finger spinners who are known for their accuracy, they can be valuable assets to control proceedings in the middle overs. Sundar, in particular, could be used to tame the likes of Matt Renshaw and Cooper Connolly, who are relatively inexperienced in international cricket.

In the first ODI, Sundar bowled seven of the 12 deliveries in his spell to Renshaw, where he conceded five runs.

As far as Connolly is concerned, both of his dismissals in the recently conducted List A series against India 'A', came against off-break bowler Ayush Badoni. His first dismissal in international cricket also came against an off-spinner in the form of Maheesh Theekshana during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year.

