3 reasons why India should still pick Ravindra Jadeja over Axar Patel in ODI cricket

Team India fielded an almost full-strength side in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, which they won by a comprehensive 3-0 margin. The third ODI, in particular, was a one-sided hammering of the visitors.

The Men in Blue will next lock horns with New Zealand in an ODI series, starting on Wednesday, January 18. Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja will be the names missing out on the assignment.

The battle between the last two has been discussed on end by fans and experts alike. Jadeja has been out of action for many months now, and Axar has stepped in admirably. There are a few reasons why it may be tough for the latter to enter India's ODI playing XI when he returns.

However, a case can be made for the opposite as well. Here are three reasons why India should still pick Ravindra Jadeja over Axar Patel in ODI cricket.

#3 A home World Cup could level the playing field in the bowling department

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Ravindra Jadeja's white-ball bowling has definitely regressed over the last few years. He has averaged 38.00, 67.43 and 53.92 over the last three years he has been active in ODI cricket, and his T20 displays with the ball haven't been very promising either.

Axar Patel, on the other hand, has been more reliable in that department. The left-arm spinner varies his pace more, extracts more bounce, uses angles better and has a carrom ball in his locker as well. Over all conditions, it's safe to say that Axar is a better white-ball bowler.

However, in India, where the 2023 World Cup will be held, the playing field could be leveled. Jadeja is excellent when there is turn and grip on offer, as evidenced by his 89 wickets in 62 ODIs in India. The Men in Blue need to structure their side with the marquee ICC event in mind, and Axar won't be too far ahead of Jadeja in the subcontinent.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja is a better batter

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

There's not much doubt regarding this. Axar Patel has improved his batting by leaps and bounds over the last couple of years, having become a better handler of pace to go with his spin-hitting skills. But he still isn't as good as Ravindra Jadeja, who is one of India's best all-format batters right now.

Jadeja hasn't been able to take on spinners too often in T20I cricket, the only criticism that has been leveled at his game. But he is technically sound against spin and won't need to be as aggressive in the 50-over format, making him an excellent option for the lower-middle order.

Jadeja is also significantly better against pace, which is the style of bowling he'll encounter most often if he bats at No. 7. Speaking of which...

#1 India need a versatile batter who can finish off innings

England v India - 2nd Vitality IT20

India's top five batters are fairly settled in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul currently occupy those spots, followed by Hardik Pandya.

When picking between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, India need to consider two factors. One - they need a left-hander who can be promoted up the order to break up the right-hander-heavy top five. Two - they need a finisher to cover for Hardik's dwindling hitting abilities.

Jadeja is more suited to both roles. He has been active in international cricket for longer and has played a number of valuable knocks for the country. The 34-year-old is good enough to make the side as a specialist batter and is also one of the few reliable finishers in the country right now.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Should Ravindra Jadeja walk into India's ODI playing XI when he returns? Yes No 0 votes