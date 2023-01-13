3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja might struggle to break into India's ODI playing XI when he returns

Team India are playing with an almost full-strength side in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, which they have clinched by virtue of wins in the first two matches.

Among those who have been in the ODI mix over the last few years, only Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are not part of the squad due to injury. While Jadeja has been out of action for a few months now, Bumrah was initially named in the squad before being ruled out.

Jadeja is reportedly nearing a return and is currently going through the motions at the NCA. When he is available for selection again, though, things might not be straightforward in the 50-over format.

Here are three reasons why Ravindra Jadeja might struggle to break into India's ODI playing XI when he returns.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja's white-ball bowling has regressed over the last few years

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 2

In 2018, Ravindra Jadeja picked up 14 wickets in eight ODIs at an economy rate of 4.6 and an average of 24.57. However, in the calendar years since, the left-arm spinner's bowling returns have been abysmal.

Jadeja has averaged 38.00, 67.43 and 53.92 over the last three years he has been active in ODI cricket, and while his economy rate has been decent, he hasn't been able to provide the threat India have needed in the middle overs. He has only eight ODI wickets since the start of 2020 in 12 matches.

In T20 cricket as well, Jadeja's bowling has come up short. He is arguably too one-dimensional for the limited-overs formats, with barely any variations or changes in pace and trajectory.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja simply hasn't been available often enough for Team India

Australia v India - ODI Game 3

India played nine ODIs in 2020, and Ravindra Jadeja featured in all nine of them. Since then, though, his appearances in the format have been sporadic at best.

In 2021, the Men in Blue played only six ODIs, with the T20 World Cup and other assignments on the calendar, and Jadeja was missing from all of them. In the recently concluded calendar year, the all-rounder played only three ODIs. India, on the other hand, played 24 matches.

Over the last two years, Jadeja hasn't been an integral part of India's ODI plans. Since the start of 2021, the national side have lost 10 of their 30 ODI matches, which isn't too bad a record considering the number of changes they've gone through. Clearly, there's life without the 34-year-old...

#1 Axar Patel has been superb for India in Jadeja's absence

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

The above two points wouldn't mean much if India didn't have anyone who could step into Ravindra Jadeja's shoes. But in the absence of the all-rounder, Axar Patel has stepped up and done just that.

Axar has played 10 ODIs since the start of 2022, scoring 198 runs at an average of 33. He has also picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate under 5 and taken six catches. The all-rounder's batting has been on the rise in the white-ball formats, while his bowling seems to be a definite upgrade on Jadeja's.

Axar is gaining confidence by the day, and there is a genuine case for him to be picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja when the latter returns.

Poll : 0 votes