3 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah must not replace Hardik Pandya as India's ODI vice-captain

Jasprit Bumrah announced his return to international cricket with a brilliant spell in the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide, bagging 2/24 as India took the honors by virtue of being ahead of the DLS par score by two runs when rain intervened.

Bumrah was appointed the team's captain for the three-match rubber after Hardik Pandya, who has been leading the team in T20Is since the T20 World Cup last year, was given a rest ahead of the Asia Cup.

A report by PTI states that Bumrah could be in line for vice-captaincy of the ODI setup, with the Asia Cup squad set to be announced on Monday, August 21. Pandya has assumed the role since the start of the year and has also led the side in Rohit Sharma's absence on three occasions.

While it remains to be seen as to what path the selectors tread, it is worth pondering over whether it would be wise for Bumrah to take over vice-captaincy of the ODI setup.

Let's look at three reasons why it won't be the right move, should it happen:

#1 Hardik Pandya has been doing well in his leadership role

Expand Tweet

India might have lost the T20I series against the West Indies, but Pandya's success rate as captain has been pretty good in the format.

While he's yet to be formally announced as the side's T20I captain, he has overseen a number of wins at the helm since the T20 World Cup last year. Pandya has overseen series wins against New Zealand both home and away, as well as against Sri Lanka at home.

There's no denying that India came very close to defeating the West Indies as well, even if the final result didn't go their way. When required, Pandya has stepped into Rohit's shoes in ODIs, be it the first game against Australia in March this year or the last two matches in the Caribbean when Rohit was rested.

The Gujarat Titans skipper has gotten used to the role. While the team might have areas to work on across formats, he has done well in whatever opportunities he has had at the top level.

Clearly, there's no reason to move away from it and replace Pandya as the ODI vice-captain due to Bumrah's return.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah must not be burdened with additional responsibility

Expand Tweet

At this point, India ought to happily take whatever Bumrah brings with the ball alone. Having missed his services for a long time now, they will be ready to welcome him back into the ODI fold with open arms given that not too many around the world offer the skill and class with the ball that he does.

With the Asia Cup and the World Cup being massive tournaments that India do not want to fail in, the Men in Blue need their bowling spearhead to be in the best space possible to deliver 10 quality overs every game.

Bumrah is already the de facto leader of the bowling attack, and the last thing he requires as he continues his comeback from injury is this additional responsibility. The selectors and the think-tank will do well to acknowledge this and just ease him back in as a player alone.

#3 There is very little time for a change in vice-captaincy

Hardik Pandya has been India's ODI vice-captain since the start of the calendar year.

If India make the final of the Asia Cup, they would have played six games in the tournament. With three more lined up in a bilateral series against Australia, it takes the total to nine matches prior to the World Cup.

There are enough things to ponder about already as far as the team combination is concerned. Who will take the third seamer's slot? With Shreyas Iyer's fitness still up in the air, who will bat at No. 4?

Trying to fix something that isn't really broken in this case doesn't make much sense when the clock is ticking towards the World Cup. The vice-captain remains a critical component of the leadership group, and having a change of guard less than two months before the World Cup doesn't sound like a wise thing to do.

It is worth remembering that a change was rung in already at the start of the year, with Pandya taking over the role of vice-captain from KL Rahul. Another change is unnecessary at this juncture, and Bumrah must hence not be thrust into the post out of nowhere.

Should India retain Hardik Pandya as their ODI vice-captain for the World Cup? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 ways Sussex County stint can help Jaydev Unadkat

Poll : Who should be India's ODI vice-captain heading into the Asia Cup and the World Cup? Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah 0 votes