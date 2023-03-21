3 reasons why Kanika Ahuja could be the next big thing in Indian cricket

Kanika Ahuja has been one of the major positives to emerge from the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) season. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) haven't had the best of campaigns, losing their first five games in a row. However, they certainly have some positives to take into next season, including Kanika, the all-rounder from Punjab.

While the franchise has already been knocked out of the WPL, they would like to continue their momentum and sign off on a high in their final game against the Mumbai Indians.

The team bagged their first win of the season courtesy of an inspiring knock from Kanika against the UP Warriorz. The all-rounder walked in to bat during a tricky situation and scored a match-winning knock of 46 off 30 balls to help her side get over the line.

The 20-year-old will be riding high on confidence from that contribution and will be looking to make her presence felt to keep her name in the hunt for an Indian call-up. On that note, here's a look at three reasons why Kanika Ahuja could be the next big thing in Indian cricket:

#1 Can contribute with off-spin

Kanika Ahuja is more than a handy off-spinner. She hasn't bowled an over in this tournament yet, but she has contributed with the ball in the Senior Women's T20 and ODI Challengers Trophy in the last couple of years.

With a game to go in the tournament, RCB might give her a chance to roll her arm over in the bowling department. They've done so recently with Shreyanka Patil and could do the same with the 20-year-old all-rounder, preparing her for the future.

#2 Left-handed batter in the middle order is always an advantage

Left-handed batters always offer something different to a batting lineup, especially to a side like India, which is packed with right-handed batters. Deepti Sharma is the only left-hander who features consistently in India's middle order, with Yastika Bhatia moving in and out of the side.

Along with giving the team a batter more suited to the middle-order role, Kanika's inclusion also gives them an extra bowling option. The all-rounder from Punjab has shown enough promise to be considered one to watch out for in the future.

#3 A 360-degree batter

Kanika's ability to play shots all around the park is something that gives her an advantage over most other batters who have shown potential for the future. Having admitted that she looks to Suryakumar Yadav for inspiration, it's no surprise to see this feature in her game.

The 20-year-old put it on display in her knock against UP Warriorz, playing a few cheeky ramps along with some slogs on the leg side. Her ability can be crucial in opening up fields and making the bowlers second-guess their decisions.

