3 reasons why all Legends Cricket Trophy matches being played in Ghaziabad is a good move

The Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 started a few days ago in Uttar Pradesh. The inaugural edition of the mega event features six teams, namely Patna Warriors, Nagpur Ninjas, Guwahati Avengers, Vizag Titans, Indore Knights, and Chandigarh Champs.

Several big names of international cricket like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Chris Mpofu, Richard Levi, Thisara Perera, Sanath Jayasuriya, TM Dilshan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Kumar, Upul Tharanga, Monty Panesar, and Stuart Binny are playing in the first season of the Legends Cricket Trophy.

While there are six city-based franchises in the tournament, the organizers have not opted for a home-and-away format in LCT 2023. Instead, they have decided to conduct all the matches at only one venue. Ghaziabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is the venue for all games of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023.

In this listicle, we will look at three reasons why conducting all matches of LCT 2023 in Ghaziabad is a good move.

#1 Ghaziabad's cricket fans may never have witnessed players of Legends Cricket Trophy live

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series (Image: Getty)

Ghaziabad has not hosted any international cricket matches in the recent past. The last time this city of Uttar Pradesh played host to a match was a game between Nepal and Ghaziabad in 2013. 20 years before that game, India U-19s played a Youth Test match against England U-19s at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The majority of cricket fans in Ghaziabad would never have received the opportunity to see the likes of Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Sanath Jayasuriya live on the field.

Thanks to the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, fans in Ghaziabad have received a chance to witness live cricket matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium featuring some of the biggest names from the cricket world.

#2 Less traveling may result in better performances from cricketers in Legends Cricket Trophy

The majority of cricket fans would have heard stories and complaints from cricketers about how traveling frequently during a big tournament impacts their fitness, health and performance. However, none of the teams will have to travel much during LCT 2023.

Since all the matches are in Ghaziabad, the teams will only have to travel from their hotel to the stadium for the matches. They can get enough rest and recover well before the next match.

#3 Legends Cricket Trophy can boost fan following of the sport in Ghaziabad

During Legends League Cricket 2022, the organizers decided to conduct a few matches at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. The beautiful cricketing venue received a lot of attention from fans across the world, and even the Rajasthan Royals analyzed whether they could play a few home matches of the IPL at the venue.

Similarly, if the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Ghaziabad receives the attention of the fans, there is a possibility of IPL or international matches being allotted to the stadium if the necessary requirements are met. Perhaps, the Lucknow Super Giants could use it as an alternative venue in the future.

Poll : 0 votes