3 reasons why Mohammed Siraj's fifer vs West Indies is his best spell in Tests so far

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj registered his career-best Test figures of 5/60 on Day 4 of the second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday. Courtesy of the right-arm pacer’s brilliant bowling performance, India bowled out West Indies for 255 in 115.4 overs.

The Indian batters then carried on the good work, smashing 181/2 in only 24 overs before declaring their second innings, setting West Indies a hugely challenging target of 365. Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) added 98 for the first wicket before Ishan Kishan (52* off 34) and Shubman Gill (29* off 37) also chipped in with good contributions.

While the visiting batters undoubtedly did a great job, it was Siraj’s spell that turned things around for India on Day 4. In the wake of his brilliant bowling effort, we analyze three reasons why Siraj's fifer against West Indies can be considered his best spell so far

#1 The benign nature of the surface

The right-arm pacer dismantled the West Indies' lower order. (Pic: Getty Images)

After Day 3 of the Trinidad Test saw India claiming only four wickets in 67 overs, the match seemed to be heading for a draw.

Speaking at a post-match conference after the day’s play, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted that claiming 20 wickets on this surface was going to be very difficult.

Expressing disappointment on the surface that was prepared for the Test, he commented:

"The wicket should be sporting, where all departments have an opportunity - whether it's batting or bowling. On this wicket, it will be quite a challenge to pick 20 wickets. These wickets are challenging and will be a lot of hard work for the bowlers. Wickets shouldn't be so flat."

On Day 4, though, Siraj ran in hard and claimed four quick wickets to undo the West Indies batters’ hard work on the previous day of the Test match.

The 29-year-old had Jason Holder and Kemar Roach caught behind, while Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel were trapped lbw. The Indian pacer’s brilliance saw West Indies collapse from 233/6 to 255 all-out.

FanCode @FanCode



India lead by 183 going into the 2nd innings!



#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/xNk2ZAdWrV Just reminding you all of this match too, where Siraj has taken a 5-fer.India lead by 183 going into the 2nd innings!

Amazingly, the pitch did not change character overnight. However, Siraj made things happen with his shrewd bowling, including those lethal wobble-seam deliveries.

At the end of Day 4, the 29-year-old admitted that it he was pleased with his effort because the surface wasn’t offering much to the bowlers and thus he had to work extremely hard to get his wickets.

#2 Siraj took up the challenge of leading the attack in the seniors’ absence

The 29-year-old celebrates a wicket. (Pic: Getty Images)

Another reason why the spell must rank as his best is that Siraj is leading the pace attack in the absence of seniors like Jasprit Bumrah (recovering from injury) and Mohammed Shami (rested).

What is commendable is the fact that Siraj himself is not hugely experienced at the Test level. In fact, the ongoing match in Trinidad is only his 21st red-ball game for India. In 20 Test matches before that, he had picked up 54 wickets at an average of 31.48.

The right-arm pacer showed a great attitude to take up the challenge and proved his worth as a lead bowler.

Impressively, he likes taking on responsibility as he admitted at the post-match press conference when he said:

"To be honest, I feel really good when you are given an extra responsibility. It's a great feeling and it's a challenge too. When no one else is there, I have to get on the ground and show some responsibility. I like accepting this challenge.”

#3 The quality of the spell

The fast bowler is leading the attack in the absence of seniors. (Pic: Getty Images)

Siraj did pick up a five-fer against Australia in Brisbane in the famous 2021 Test. And while that was a great effort in itself, his spell on Sunday stands out for the manner in which he ran through the Windies' lower-order.

He dominated proceedings to put West Indies on the back foot and make an emphatic statement that India are here to win the Test match irrespective of the nature of the surface.

The ace pacer produced some excellent deliveries that were way too good for the West Indies batters and completely demoralized the hosts.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Courtney Walsh said, "Mohammad Siraj knows he is the leader of the pace attack. Not just because of the wickets he took, his whole approach, his game plan and the aggression he showed". pic.twitter.com/3JmXrG3n5l

If indeed India go on to win the Test match on Day 5, Siraj’s spell in the first session of play on Sunday will stand out as the turning point.