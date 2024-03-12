3 reasons why Musheer Khan is a star in the making 

Young Musheer Khan has made a name for himself by scoring runs by the bucketful for India U-19 in the ACC Asian Cup, tri-nation tournament and U-19 World Cup.

Musheer's performances were noticed by the Mumbai senior selectors, who decided to give him an opportunity in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

When he got his first chance in the quarterfinal against Baroda, he scored a fine double-century and followed that up with a half-century against Tamil Nadu in the semifinal.

In the final against Vidarbha, Musheer stamped his authority with a stellar 136, and one can almost sense that another star batter has been produced by the Mumbai stables.

In this listicle, we bring to you three reasons why Musheer is a star in the making:

#1 He has an excellent temperament

One of the things that delights one the most about Musheer is the fact that he has excellent match temperament. He can bat for long hours and not throw his wicket away out of either impatience or boredom.

Two prime examples of his temperament came in the quarterfinal and final of the Ranji Trophy, against Baroda and Vidarbha respectively.

While he scored a double-century against the former in the quarterfinal, he scored 136 against the latter in the final at the time of writing.

One of the traits that earmarks great players from a young age is their match temperament, and Musheer has that in plenty.

#2 He can rotate the strike well

Musheer has the skill to rotate the strike well and pick up singles by hitting the ball in gaps. This is something that one rarely sees in such young batters.

However, the 19-year-old has showcased that he has it in plenty and can be trusted upon in times of crisis.

One of the reasons why Musheer is able to rotate the strike comfortably is because of his supple wrists, which he uses to dab the ball fine whenever it is angling into the stumps.

He also uses soft hands to push the ball into the off side, which allows him to take singles confidently.

#3 He can also hit the ball a long way

Despite knowing how to rotate the strike well, Musheer is anything but a unidimensional player. He can also get to the pitch of the ball by using his feet and hitting it a long way.

This was seen a lot in his innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Whenever the bowlers tried to bowl at a particular length to disturb his concentration, Musheer would try to take them on with calculative risks and hit them a long way.

To have a mixture of both grounded and lofted shots is the hallmark of a great player, and Musheer possesses that.

