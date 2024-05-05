3 reasons why the PSL clashing with the IPL in 2025 would be the wrong move

The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February- March 2025. The schedule of the multi-nation tournament may force the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift the 10th edition of the PSL to April-May 2025.

If the PSL is postponed to April-May 2025, it could clash with the 18th edition of the IPL, likely to be played from the last week of March till the end of May 2025.

In comparison to the PSL, IPL is played on a more extensive scale and has a big fanbase. Sikander Raza, who has participated in both the IPL and PSL was quoted saying to reporters:

"IPL is the biggest league on the planet, much better than PSL."

Though IPL is leaps and bounds ahead of the PSL in terms of the quality of cricketers produced and capacity crowds in the stadium, here is a look at three reasons why the PSL clashing with IPL in 2025 would be the wrong move:

#1 Overseas players could prefer IPL over PSL

Shai Hope is one of the few cricketers to have played in both the IPL and PSL 2024

There have been a few cricketers who have played both the PSL and the IPL. The likes of Sikander Raza, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Shane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph, Luke Wood, Rilee Russouw, and David Willey are the players to have played both in IPL and PSL 2024. In the past, the likes of Andrew Russell, Sunil Narine, and Rashid Khan have also participated in the PSL along with the IPL.

If both IPL and PSL clash in 2025, the players will have to choose between one of the two leagues. In all likelihood, the players will choose the lucrative IPL over PSL and the absence of star overseas players could be detrimental to the PSL.

#2 Matches in both leagues start at almost the same time

The IPL is followed on a much wider scale globally as compared to the PSL. Most of the matches in both the leagues commence at 7:30 pm (IST) as well as (PST). Thus, with just half an hour gap between the matches, the majority of the games in the IPL and PSL will be played at the same time.

The viewership of IPL 2024 is at an all-time high and is unlikely to dip anytime shortly. IPL is likely to become big with time to come.

PSL, on the other hand, does not have as much viewership as the IPL. If the matches of IPL and PSL clash, the viewership of PSL is likely to fall further. PSL is already suffering with a lack of fans in the stadium and if the viewership digitally falls, PSL could suffer the same fate as a few defunct leagues around the world.

#3 PSL will be in direct competition with IPL

With the advent of T20 cricket, there have been numerous T20 leagues around the world that are being played throughout the year. While there is no separate window for the said leagues, most cricketing nations have had a separate league for the IPL and allow their players to play in the IPL.

The PSL does not have a separate window at present and hence only the active overseas players who are not on international duties get a chance to participate in the IPL. The other overseas players who play in the PSL have either retired from the game or are out of favor for national selection.

If the IPL and PSL both are held at the same time in 2025, PSL could be in direct competition with IPL.

With all due respect to various T20 leagues globally, IPL is the last league with which any league would want direct competition. If PSL competes with IPL, the outcome of the same could be inevitable for PSL.

