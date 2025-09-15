 3 reasons why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's absence from India A squad to face Australia A is the wrong move 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently named the squads for the three-match List-A home series against Australia 'A'. The two sides are scheduled to play the contests in Kanpur from September 30 onwards, marking it is a decent pre-cursor for Team India's highly-anticipated white-ball tour of Australia.

Ad

There was intense speculation regarding the potential inclusion of the veteran duo - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, for the assignment. However, their name was not included in the squads decided by the selection committee. Both players have commenced preparation for the tour independently, getting into the groove after a prolonged absence, but they will not be a part of the upcoming three-match affair.

India A squad for the 1st one-day match: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

Ad

Trending

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's absence from the India A squad to face Australia A is the wrong move.

Ad

#1 They could have used the game time ahead of a challenging tour

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's last competitive appearance came during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. They announced their retirements from Test cricket during the tournament itself, and as a result, were not involved during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

As far as their last appearance in international cricket is concerned, they were part of the 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad during February-March 2025.

Ad

Given that ODIs are largely endangered in the international cricketing calndar apart from the World Cup years, and the fact that both Rohit and Virat have retired from the other formats of the game, any available and playable contest in the format is worth its weight in gold, even if it is the List A fixtures.

Since it can be assumed that the pair might not turn up for their domestic sides for the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to their international commitments towards the end of the year, the series against Australia 'A' could have been an excellent avenue to keep playing the sport on a competitive basis, and not just rely on training and nets.

Ad

There is bound to be some degree of rustiness to their game, considering the time they have spent away from the game. Despite their years of experience, and unquestionable prowess, to straightaway unleash them in the twilight stage of their career in this state against a quality Australia side away from home, spells trouble.

#2 Does not send the right message regarding their long-term future

There has been some serious chatter regarding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's long-term future, as the team management reportedly wishes to trigger the transition ahead of schedule to get the new-look side prepared for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ad

Despite the fact that Rohit Sharma is the captain of the ODI team, while Virat Kohli remains an unparalleled great in the format, there is no guarantee over their places in the squad, in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Now, whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not declare their availability for the series, or the selectors did not consider them, is a whole different equation, but their absence in a time when their long-term future is being seriously deliberated is not a good sign.

Ad

#3 The India 'A' squad could have used some reinforcements in their top order

Team India's depth is not doubted by any means, and it reflects through the sheer quality of their 'A' team over the years, across formats. Despite the recent squads being quite stacked in nearly all departments, and the intention being that one eye is being kept on the future, it can be said that Rohit and Virat's inclusion could have strengthened the team further.

Ad

As far as the squad for the first ODI is concerned, India 'A' only have one established opener in Prabhsimran Singh, while the other slot is likely to be taken up by Priyansh Arya, who does not boast good numbers in List-A cricket so far.

If skipper Rajat Patidar bats at No.3, it does not leave them with many options in the middle order as well. It is understandable that these fixtures are used to instill experience in the emerging players who are on the cusp of breaking into the national team, but there was just enough room to slot in the veterans for a game or two.

It all comes down to prioritising Rohit and Virat's preparation for their return amid challenging circumstances versus the selectors sticking with their vision for the development of the second-string players, and the BCCI opted for the latter, not intending to make a special case and deviating from their course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️