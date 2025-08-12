3 reasons why Shubman Gill replacing Axar Patel as India's T20I vice-captain would be the wrong move

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup is about to be picked, and reports have been swirling around regarding the selectors' intended approach. In the leadership department, a change might be on the cards.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav is en route to recovery from a surgery, and if he is fit to make the squad for the tournament, he will be the first choice to lead the side. Certain outlets have reported that Shubman Gill is set to be announced as India's T20I vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel.

However, that might not be a great idea for the Men in Blue going forward. On that note, here are three reasons why Shubman Gill replacing Axar Patel as India's T20I vice-captain would be the wrong move.

Ad

Trending

#3 All-format players might not be able to manage their workload going forward, especially Gill

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill is the Test captain, and India have a fair few assignments on the red-ball front. With doubts over Rohit Sharma's international future, it's only natural to assume that Gill will take over in the 50-over format as well.

Ad

Given the volume of Tests and ODIs India have over the next few years, Gill could find it difficult to turn up in all three formats. If he is being viewed as a successor to Suryakumar Yadav, the 25-year-old might not be able to step in as often as the team need him too.

There's no real need for all-format players in the modern era, and certainly no need for all-format captains.

Ad

#2 There are alternatives for India to pick from

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

There are a number of other leadership options India can consider as the vice-captain.

Ad

Axar Patel, the man who Gill is rumored to replace, leads the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya is at the helm of the Mumbai Indians and has captained the Indian team as well. Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, is another solid option who has proven himself to be tactically astute.

Any of the above players can step up and replace Suryakumar if needed, having established themselves as integral members of the side. While they are on the wrong side of 30 and might not have a massive amount of time left at the top level, they're certainly not old enough to ignore.

Ad

#1 Shubman Gill will have to compete with a host of top-order batters

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill has transformed his T20 batting in recent times and has emerged as one of the country's most complete, most consistent players. However, is he guaranteed to feature in the playing XI?

Ad

Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are arguably India's first-choice opening combination, given their explosiveness and ability to take on all matchups. Samson has done well as an opener in recent times, with him and Suryakumar expected to occupy two slots in the top four.

Appointing a player as the vice-captain would generally mean that they are expected to be a fixture in the playing XI. But that isn't the case with Gill, who has never been a certainty in the T20I side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news