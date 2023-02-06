3 reasons why Umesh Yadav should be a sure starter in India's XI for Australia Tests

Umesh Yadav is expected to be a part of the playing XI, as India will be up against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). It will be a four-match series at home, as they will look to retain the BGT and qualify for the WTC final in June 2023.

India have won the last three editions of the coveted series, with two of them coming in Australia. They have also not lost a single home series against the visitors since 2004. Contrary to the popular opinion that India only relies on spinning tracks, much of their Test success at home since 2013 has come on pitches which have something in it for the pacers.

Umesh Yadav has been one of the major reasons for India's home dominance over the past decade. In this article, we will analyze the three reasons why he should definitely be a part of team India's playing XI in the Test series.

#1 One of the best seamers in Asian conditions

Since 2017, Umesh Yadav has taken 63 Test wickets at home at an average of 19.34 and a strike rate of 35.2. If he plays in the fourth Test, he could become just the fifth pace bowler to take 100 Test wickets in India.

Umesh Yadav has played 38 of his 54 Tests in Asia. The fast bowler has an exceptional record - 116 wickets at an average of 26.38 and a strike rate of 48.5. His strike rate is the third highest among all pacers who have taken at least 100 wickets in Asia - only Waqar Younis (38.2) and Shoaib Akhtar (48.5) are ahead of the Nagpur-born seamer.

When Australia last toured India in 2016/17, Umesh Yadav was head and shoulders the best seam bowler in the series. He took 17 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 23.41 and a strike rate of 45.5.

#2 Umesh Yadav is a workhorse with the ball

Umesh Yadav has bowled 939 overs in the 38 Test matches he has played in Asia. These are impressive numbers considering the fact that he has also played quite a few games on spin-friendly wickets.

He is a brilliant exponent of reverse swing and can get the ball to do some talking at crucial stages of the game when the ball is old and reversing. His presence will ensure that the spinners do not have to bowl extremely long spells unless the conditions require it. This will allow the spinners to be at their best throughout the series.

#3 Essential to manage Shami and Siraj's workload in a World Cup year

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are expected to form India's pace attack at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Therefore, the team management must ensure that they are not overworked.

A reasonable strategy could be for Umesh Yadav to play all four Tests as the first-choice pacer. Since India are expected to go with two pacers, they could rotate between Shami and Siraj depending on form, match results, and the pitch conditions.

