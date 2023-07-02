3 reasons why West Indies not qualifying for 2023 World Cup is not ideal for the sport

One of international cricket's biggest teams, West Indies, won't be part of the main event of the 2023 World Cup, which will be held later this year in India.

Forced to go through the Qualifiers after a poor run of ODI form in the lead-up to the tournament, the Windies lost three games on the trot to be dumped out. They lost out to the Netherlands in a crazy Super Over while also falling to Scotland and Zimbabwe.

For the first time ever, the World Cup will be held without West Indies taking part in it. Understandably, this is a massive black mark on the tournament as well as on the Caribbean side's history. The sport of cricket isn't any better off, either.

Here are three reasons why West Indies not qualifying for the 2023 World Cup is not ideal for the sport.

#3 The format of the Cricket World Cup is now under scrutiny

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

This has always been a topic of hot debate. How many teams should make it to the Cricket World Cup? Should it be a competition contested by only the elite teams? Or should it give weaker nations the opportunity to perform on the big stage?

Currently, the group stage of the 2023 World Cup will feature 10 sides, of which two will be selected from the Qualifiers. Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Scotland are the principal contenders to join the likes of Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who have already made it through to the main competition.

Won't fans want to see the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Sikandar Raza and Michael Leask in the World Cup? Won't fans want to see Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers?

Players outside the top six nations have become household names thanks to T20 leagues around the world, and it's about time that the ICC started recognizing that and pumping more investment into big tournaments like the World Cup.

If a team like West Indies can't make the tournament, there might just be a problem with the format of it.

#2 West Indies have a storied history in the World Cup

West Indies v England 2nd Test - Day Three

West Indies have always been synonymous with the World Cup. At its inception, they were undoubtedly the strongest side, winning the first two editions before losing in the final of the third.

The Windies went through the 1975 and 1979 World Cups without a single loss to their name, and although they haven't managed to touch those heights since, they've always been a team to watch out for in the competition. They made the quarterfinals in 2011 and 2015 while reaching the semifinal stage in 1996. They also hosted the World Cup in 2007.

Three West Indies players have scored more than 1,000 runs in World Cups - Viv Richards, Chris Gayle and Brian Lara. Some of the greatest innings in the event have come from Caribbean willows, and not having a side with such a storied history and world-class players is no doubt a disservice to the game.

#1 West Indies always provide unmatched entertainment value

Afghanistan v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outside the tangibles, such as trophies and runs, West Indies are a very watchable team. They always play an entertaining brand of cricket, and their players are lovable not just because of their style of play but because of their personalities too.

Even in the 2019 World Cup, when they were nowhere near their best after barely managing to qualify for the main event, the Windies managed to produce some sensational moments. Carlos Brathwaite nearly pulled off an impossible win with an outstanding effort against New Zealand, while their bowling effort against Pakistan was nothing short of extraordinary.

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, among others - almost every cricketer who has played for West Indies has been entertaining. Without them, a World Cup will unfortunately be a shade duller.

