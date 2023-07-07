3 records that Bas de Leede made during his 123(92) & 5/52 against Scotland in Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede brought his 'A' game to the table in a do-or-die match against Scotland to help his nation qualify for Cricket World Cup 2023. The Dutch team will play in a 50-over World Cup for the first time after 2011.

Bas de Leede played a crucial role in his team's journey to the mega event. He first took a five-wicket haul with the ball against Scotland and then smashed a hundred to ensure that the Netherlands team chased down a 278-run target inside 44 overs and qualified for the tournament.

Courtesy of his brilliant performance against Scotland, Bas de Leede owns some interesting records in the cricket world now. Here's a look at three records that de Leede created during his epic all-round show in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers match.

#1 Bas de Leede became the first all-rounder to score a 50 and take a five-wicket haul in the same CWCQ match

The Cricket World Cup Qualifiers happen once in every four years, where the associate nations and the lower-ranked Test-playing teams compete against each other to grab the vacant spots in the mega event. Every player dreams to perform well for his nation and take the nation to the World Cup.

Bas de Leede produced the greatest all-round show by a cricketer in Cricket World Cup Qualifiers yesterday. He became the first all-rounder to score 50+ and take five or more wickets in the match. In fact, de Leede also completed a double of a hundred and a five-wicket haul in the same game.

#2 Bas de Leede broke set a new record in Netherlands vs Scotland rivalry

Two centuries were scored in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Scotland and Netherlands yesterday. The first came from Scot player Brandon McMullen, who scored 106 runs off 110 balls while batting at number three.

After that, de Leede smashed a 92-ball 123 in the second innings. Notably, not a single batter had scored a hundred in an ODI match between Netherlands and Scotland before this game. McMullen first set the record for the highest individual score in this rivalry only for de Leede to break it a few hours later.

#3 Bas de Leede broke Alexei Kervezee's record

Back in 2011, when the Netherlands clashed against Scotland at Aberdeen, Dutch batter Alexei Kervezee smashed four sixes in his 49-run knock against the Scots. For 12 years, Kervezee held the record for the highest sixes smashed by a batter in ODIs between Netherlands and Scotland.

Now in 2023, de Leede whacked five sixes against Scotland and broke Kervezee's record. The sixes came at the right time from Bas' bat. There was a stage where the Netherlands needed 45 runs off four overs to qualify for the Cricket World Cup.

Bas teamed up with Saqib Zulfiqar and smashed 42 runs off the next two overs, bringing the equation down to three runs off two overs. While de Leede got run out before completing the chase, Logan van Beek ensured Netherlands qualified for the mega event.

