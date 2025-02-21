3 records made by India during their win in BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash

India started their Champions Trophy campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket victory against Bangladesh and opened their account in the eight-nation tournament. The Men in Blue were tested for a while during the run chase but the calm head of Shubman Gill ensured India chased down the target of 229 in the 47th over.

The surface looked a bit on the slower side right through the match but it visibly became much more difficult during the run chase when the ball was hardly coming onto the bat. The Bangladesh spin duo of Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz tightened the screws during the middle overs to put India under pressure.

Bangladesh were jolted early by Mohammad Shami and Harshit Rana before Axar Patel spun a web around the middle-order batters, leaving them precariously placed at 35/5. Axar Patel was denied a history hat-trick when Rohit Sharma dropped Jaker Ali at first slip.

The duo of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker stitched a strong partnership to take Bangladesh over the 200-run mark which looked virtually impossible at one stage. When Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill began the run chase in style, it looked like India would chase it down in a canter but the surface became very challenging in the middle overs.

India lost four wickets and when KL Rahul offered a simple chance to Jaker Ali at a crucial juncture of the game, Bangladesh felt they were in with a realistic chance of staging an upset. However, the dropped chance cost them dear as Gill and Rahul combined to form a match-winning stand and saw India through.

India made a few records as they registered their maiden victory in the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy. Let us now have a look at three records made by India during their win against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy clash:

# 1. Rohit Sharma became the second fastest to 11,000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the CT clash against Bangladesh. Source: Getty

A stalwart of white ball cricket, Indian captain Rohit Sharma scripted history by becoming the second-fastest batter in ODI history to score 11,000 runs. The only batter to have achieved the feat in lesser games is his long-time teammate Virat Kohli.

Rohit, who has been struggling to score runs lately, came out all guns blazing during the run chase. He didn't quite time the ball as well as he would have liked, but he continued taking his chances until he connected one, changing the complexion of the game.

He took a liking to Mustafizur Rahman in the first powerplay to put the Bangladesh pace attack under serious pressure. He reached the landmark by advancing Mustafizur and smacking him over the mid-on fielder for a boundary. Rohit took 261 innings to achieve the feat while Kohli took just 222 innings. The Indian captain eventually departed after scoring 41.

# 2. Virat Kohli equalled Mohammad Azharuddin for most catches by an Indian in ODIs

Kohli took his 156th ODI catch and equalled Mohammed Azharuddin. Source: Getty

While records keep tumbling for Virat Kohli in the ODI format, he will be proud of this particular achievement. The former Indian captain equaled Mohammed Azharuddin for the most catches in ODI cricket by an Indian fielder.

One of the most athletic and fittest players going around, Kohli is one of the safest catchers going around and achieved the landmark during the 43rd over of the Bangladesh innings.

Jaker Ali, who was well set, tried to fetch a slower delivery from Mohammed Shami towards the midwicket region. Kohli ran in a few steps and completed his 156th catch to break the massive 154-run partnership.

# 3. Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets

Shami celebrates with teammates after picking his 200th ODI wicket. Source: Getty

Over the years, Mohammed Shami has become one of the most reliable Indian bowlers, but he seems to be on a different planet when it comes to ICC ODI tournaments. Shami took a fifer in India’s opening CT game against Bangladesh and became the first Indian pacer to achieve the feat in both the Champions Trophy and the ODI World Cup.

The speedster returned to the Indian squad for the England series after a long injury layoff since the 2023 World Cup. Shami started his spell with the wicket of Soumya Sarkar in his very first over before nicking off Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the seventh over. He was equally good with the old ball and came back strongly to send back the set batter Jaker Ali in the 43rd over.

With Jaker’s wicket, Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to pick 200 ODI wickets. He took just 103 innings to top the chart, leaving behind former fast bowler and current Indian selection head Ajit Agarkar who took 133 innings to get to the landmark. Shami added two more wickets to his tally to finish with figures of 5/53 in his 10 overs

