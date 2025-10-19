3 records/milestones made during AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI ft. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill did not have an ideal start to his career as ODI captain. In the first of the three-match series in Perth on Sunday, October 19, India were beaten by seven wickets. Notably, Shubman Gill had also lost his first T20I and Test as skipper.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their pacers set the tone as they dismissed India's top three batters in quick succession. The hosts were reeling at 25/3. Following multiple rain breaks, the game was eventually reduced to 26 overs per side. India managed to post a total of 136/9. KL Rahul top-scored with 38 while Axar Patel made a crucial 31. Shubman Gill failed in his first outing as ODI captain, scoring 10 runs off 18 balls.

Australia were set a revised target of 131 following the DLS method. While Arshdeep Singh removed Travis Head early, the hosts got over the line comfortably in the end. Skipper Mitchell Marsh led the way with an unbeaten 46 as they scaled the target down in 21.1 overs.

That said, here are three records/milestones made during the first ODI between Australia and India.

#3 Fifth Indian to play over 500 international matches

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma joined an elite list in Indian cricket. With his appearance in the first ODI against Australia, he became only the fifth player from the country to feature in 500 or more international matches.

It was his 500th international fixture. He has played 67 Tests, 274 ODIs, and 159 T20Is in his career so far. The other four Indians in the list are Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin tops the list with 664 international matches. Kohli is behind him with 551 appearances, followed by Dhoni (535 matches) and Dravid (504 matches).

However, it was not a memorable outing for Rohit. In the landmark game, he scored just eight runs off 14 balls.

#2 Eighth Australian with over 100 sixes in ODIs

Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 46 off 52 balls. He led from the front and finished the game for his team. His innings included a couple of boundaries and three maximums.

In the process, he became the eighth Australian batter to smash over 100 sixes in ODIs. Marsh now has 102 sixes from 97 matches in the format. He joined Ricky Ponting (159 sixes), Glenn Maxwell (155 sixes), Adam Gilchrist (148 sixes), Shane Watson (131 sixes), David Warner (130 sixes), Aaron Finch (129 sixes), and Andrew Symonds (103 sixes) on the long list.

#1 Youngest Indian captain to lead in all formats

Having made his debut as ODI skipper, Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian captain to lead the team in all formats. Before this, he had already led the team in Tests and T20Is. Currently, Shubman Gill is also India's Test captain.

He achieved the feat of leading India in all formats at the age of 26 years and 41 days. Previously, this record was held by former captain MS Dhoni. Dhoni was 26 years and 279 days old when he led the Indian team in all three formats.

Shubman Gill also went past Virender Sehwag, who was 28 years old when he led the country in all formats. So far, Gill has captained in seven Tests, five T20Is, and a single ODI.

