3 records that Prithvi Shaw broke during his brilliant 244-run knock in the Royal London One-Day Cup 

Out-of-favor Indian batter Prithvi Shaw stunned the world with his heroic knock of 244 runs against Somerset in a league game at the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup on Wednesday, August 9.

After his side Northamptonshire won the toss and elected to bat first, Shaw made a blazing start, helping his side make 63 runs inside the powerplay. Soon, he lost his opening partner in Emilio Gay (30).

However, the Mumbai-born batter continued his hammering and reached his fifty in 44 balls before completing his maiden hundred of the competition in 81 balls.

As soon as Shaw got to his century, he went berserk and smashed the Somerset bowlers all around the park. Switching his gears in no time, the 23-year-old scored his next 100 runs in only 45 balls, racing to his 200 in a total of 129 balls.

Prithvi Shaw has already scored his second List A double century at just 23 yrs of age, indicating his potential to break big records in the near future!

Shaw struck a staggering 28 fours and 11 sixes to reach the score of 244 runs, before being dismissed by Danny Lamb.

The Indian international broke several records en route to his brilliant knock on Wednesday. To start with, he became only the third cricketer to score a double century in the tournament, and recorded the highest-ever individual score (244) in this tournament.

On that note, here are the three other milestones Prithvi Shaw reached after his mind-boggling innings of 244 against Somerset.

#3 Only player to score two List-A double centuries for different teams

Prithvi Shaw raising his bat after a double century for Mumbai [Getty Images]

While it is incredible to hit one double century in 50-over cricket for a team, it is quite rare to do it twice for two different teams. In fact, on Wednesday, Prithvi Shaw became the first-ever player to hit two double hundreds for two different teams in List-A cricket.

Shaw clobbered his first List-A double ton while playing for Mumbai at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21. He scored 227* off 152 balls against Puducherry. As mentioned earlier, his second double century came while playing for Northamptonshire.

Prithvi Shaw registers his highest List A score against Somerset in the One Day Cup!

Also, Shaw's innings for Mumbai came in Jaipur while his double ton for Northamptonshire came in Northampton, making him the first-ever player to hit List-A double centuries in two different countries.

(Stat credit: )

#2 Second-highest individual List-A score away from home

Prithvi Shaw broke several records after his knock vs Somerset [Getty Images]

Another record that Shaw broke with his knock was registering the second-highest List-A individual score away from home.

Shaw's innings of 244 surpassed Chris Gayle's knock of 215 against Zimbabwe in Canberra (in 2015) on the list. The record for the highest individual List-A score away from home is still held by India's Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 248 runs while playing for India A against South Africa A in Pretoria in 2013.

#1 Second-fastest List-A double century by an Indian

Prithvi Shaw raising his bat for Northamptonshire [Getty Images]

Prithvi Shaw was in beast mode against Somerset on Wednesday and completed his double hundred in only 129 balls.

His 129-ball 200 is now the second-fastest List-A double century by an Indian. He overtook Shikhar Dhawan on the list, who took 132 balls to complete his double hundred against the South Africa A.

Ishan Kishan remains the Indian with the fastest List-A double century when he took 126 balls to reach his 200 against Bangladesh last year in Chattogram.