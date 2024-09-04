3 Scotland players Australia needs to be wary of in 2024 T20I series ft. George Munsey

Australia and Scotland will square off in a three-match T20I series, starting today (September 4) at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The other two games are scheduled to be played on Friday (September 6) and Saturday (September 7).

The two teams have faced only once in the shortest format of the game - at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Aussies faced a couple of hiccups before chasing down 181 runs with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand. Later, they crashed out of the Super Eight stage, thus, failing to make it to the semi-finals.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side will now look to put the T20 World Cup campaign in the past and start fresh. The three-match affair against Scotland will be their first series after the mega T20 event, and they will look to make a winning start as they look forward to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

However, they will have to be wary of a couple of Scotland players who are well capable of troubling any big teams across the world. Let's take a look at three of those players who can trouble Australia in the T20I series.

#1 George Munsey

The left-handed opener has been one of Scotland's highest run-scorers in the shortest format of the game. He has scored over 2000 runs in 69 innings at a strike rate of 143.38, including two centuries and 11 fifties.

George Munsey gave his side a good start with a quickfire 35 when the two teams met in the T20 World Cup. He has been in good form this year, scoring 330 runs in nine matches at an average of over 40.

Australia will have to be wary of Munsey who is well known for giving his side brisk starts and taking the game away from the opposition.

#2 Brad Currie

Still early into his international career, Brad Currie has already proved that he is destined for greater success. In just five ODIs and 13 T20I games, he has already picked up 29 wickets, with the best figures of 5/13 against Ireland, which propelled Scotland to the 2024 T20 World Cup. His economy rate - below five in white-ball cricket - makes him even a bigger threat.

Currie will hope to continue the good work against stronger opponents like Australia. The 25-year-old left-arm pacer can swing the new ball and will look to trouble the Aussie openers.

The likes of Jake Fraser-Mcgurk, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green must see him initially before unleashing their shots.

#3 Richie Berrington

The Scotland skipper is one of the players Australia should have their eyes on. He bats in the middle order and holds the side together with his timely knocks.

Richie Berrington also played an unbeaten 42-run knock in their only meeting with the Aussies earlier this year. The 37-year-old batter has plenty of experience under his belt and will look to lead the team from the front.

Berrington has played 94 T20Is, scoring 2,194 runs at an average of 32.26, including a century and 10 fifties.

