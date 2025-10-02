3 selection dilemmas for Team India ahead of the 1st Test vs West Indies ft. Axar Patel vs Kuldeep Yadav

India will continue their run in the 2025-27 World Test Championship when they lock horns with the West Indies in a two-match rubber. The first Test will commence on Thursday, October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Captain Shubman Gill addressed the media ahead of the series opener, but didn't reveal too much about the team's potential combination. There are a number of playing XIs they can employ depending on the conditions, and the prospect of a slightly green track lent Gill to comment that the hosts might be inclined to field a third pacer.

Picking the ideal team isn't a straightforward task. India have quite a few selection dilemmas, and they're spoilt for choice at the moment.

India's squad for the Test series vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

On that note, here are three selection dilemmas for India ahead of the first Test against the West Indies.

#3 Axar Patel vs Kuldeep Yadav

India v New Zealand - 1st Test - Source: Getty

India love batting depth, and as far as batting goes, Axar Patel has barely put a foot wrong in home conditions. The left-arm spinner was also impressive with the ball in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

However, no bowler was more impressive than Kuldeep Yadav in the continental competition. The left-arm wrist-spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker, with 17 scalps to his name. While he hasn't played a central role in Tests under Gautam Gambhir, he seems set to be favored at home against the Windies.

It's hard to say which route India will take, but the one they should is pretty clear. Kuldeep is a world-class bowler, and the hosts have enough batting to make up for the fact that he doesn't guarantee lower-order runs.

#2 Prasidh Krishna vs Nitish Kumar Reddy

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Who is the third pacer Gill alluded to? Nitish Kumar Reddy is a bit-part fast bowler in Test cricket, but he bowled decently in England. He also offers the batting depth that Gautam Gambhir so desperately craves.

If India are willing to sacrifice batting and play their best bowlers, they could pick Prasidh Krishna. The talented seamer came into his own towards the end of the England tour, and his ability to generate false shots without much help from the surface will be useful in home conditions.

Prasidh knows a thing or two about picking up wickets in Ahmedabad, and that could make him an interesting choice ahead of the multi-faceted Reddy.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal vs Nitish Kumar Reddy

Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

If India want to beef up their batting, they could pick Devdutt Padikkal in the middle order ahead of Reddy. The left-hander recently notched up a century against Australia A and is clearly one who has been earmarked as a potential regular during the ongoing transition.

Padikkal, who has already featured at the Test level in the subcontinent, would give India a great deal of batting solidity. They'll be able to bat the Windies out of the contest and rely on the frontline specialist bowlers to pick up 20 wickets. Both his recent form and his potential are hugely encouraging.

Reddy has been impressive too, though, and India won't go wrong if they decide to pick the all-rounder ahead of Padikkal.

