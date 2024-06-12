3 Shane Warne records Adam Zampa has already broken or can break in his career

Shane Warne and Adam Zampa are two of the most lethal spinners to have represented Australia. Warne left his legacy as a key strike bowler across all forms of cricket, while Zampa has produced strong showings in both the limited-overs formats.

Comparing their ODI records, Warne finished with 293 wickets in 194 games, while Zampa has taken 169 wickets in 99 appearances. Certainly, both players have been consistent wicket-takers and proven performers for the Men in Yellow.

During his 12-year ODI career, Warne created a slew of records, which none of the other Australian spinners could match or break, until Zampa's strong showing over the last few years.

On that note, let's take a look at the three Shane Warne records, Adam Zampa has broken or can break in his career.

Trending

#1 Adam Zampa can reach 250 ODI wickets faster than Shane Warne

Spin maestro Shane Warne completed 250 ODI wickets in his 161st ODI appearance, which came against India in April 2001 at Visakhapatnam. He claimed his 250th scalp by outfoxing VVS Laxman to get him stumped by Adam Gilchrist. Ultimately, the late spinner finished with figures of 3/38 to help Australia win by 93 runs. He is the fifth-fastest player to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, Zampa, who has been in superlative form in the ODIs, stands a good chance to reach the 250-wicket mark earlier than Warne. He has around 80 wickets to go with more than 60 appearances in hand to reach the milestone before Warne.

#2 Zampa has joint most wickets by a spinner in a single edition of ODI World Cup

The cunning leg-spinner, Adam Zampa was sensational in Australia's victorious 2023 World Cup campaign. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 23 scalps in 11 appearances at an economy of 5.36.

With this impressive performance, the 32-year-old breached Warne's tally (20 wickets in the 1999 World Cup) of most dismissals by an Australian spinner in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, if Zampa (28 wickets) features in the 2027 World Cup, he can go past Warne's tally of 32 World Cup wickets.

#3 Zampa has most consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in ODI World Cup

The lone spinner in the Australian XI, Adam Zampa stole the show with his measured bowling performances throughout the ODI World Cup last year. With adequate knowledge of sub-continent pitches, Zampa returned with three consecutive four-wicket hauls.

Zampa finished with figures of 4/47 & 4/53 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively. His final four-wicket haul came against the Netherlands, where he was sensational with figures of 4/8 in three overs. His effort helped the Australian team script a mammoth 309-run victory, which is the biggest win in the 50-over World Cup history.

Shane Warne returned with two successive four-wicket hauls in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against South Africa (4/29) and then the crucial final against Pakistan (4/33).

Apart from Warne, Gary Gilmour (1975), Mitchell Johnson (2011), Brett Lee (2011) and Mitchell Starc (2019) have registered two successive four-wicket hauls in World Cups among Australian bowlers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback