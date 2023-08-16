3 Shivnarine Chanderpaul records that his son Tagenarine can break

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, one of the all-time greats of our game, who represented the West Indies 454 times across formats, turns 49 today. The legendary southpaw is a testimony to the fact that one doesn't need to have a bookish technique to thrive at the highest level.

Chanderpaul, who hung his boots in 2016, ended his career two runs short of the 21000-run mark. He scored 41 centuries in international cricket and played several other match-winning innings for his side. A brilliant servant of the game, Chanderpaul has, in recent times, taken to coaching.

While Chanderpaul's playing career is done and dusted, his 27-year-old son, Tagenarine, is now a part of the West Indies' Test setup.

Chanderpaul Junior has featured in eight Tests so far, scoring 529 runs at an average of 40.69, including one century and one fifty. Shivnarine will hope for his son to emulate his success and have a long international career.

On that note, here's a look at three records of the father that the son can break in the future:

#1 Most runs on a single ground

In the list of batters who have scored the most runs at a single venue, Shivnarine sits in 23rd position, courtesy of his brilliant performances at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. He has scored 1477 runs at the venue in 19 games, including 4 tons.

Tagenarine could go ahead of his father on this list if he can produce some good returns at home. The West Indies don't have a lot of Test venues, and as such, he will be playing quite a few games at one or two particular stadiums. As such, he has a realistic chance of scoring more than 1477 runs at a single venue.

#2 Most player-of-the-match awards

In a Test career spanning 164 games, Shivnarine Chanderpaul won the award for player-of-the-match 11 times. He is 24th on the list of players who have won the award the maximum number of times.

In 8 Tests so far, Tagenarine has already won the award once and is, at the moment, regarded as one of the finest talents in the Caribbean. He is considered to be one of the youngsters who will take West Indies' Test cricket forward, and if he lives up to his potential, he could go on to play a lot of Tests for his country.

Tagenarine, as he has shown so far in his young career, has the potential to be a match-winner, and thus, he could go ahead of his father on the list of most man-of-the-match awards.

#3 Time spent at the crease in an innings

Tagenarine has the potential to have a long career in the international circuit

Shivanarine Chanderpaul is 39th on the list of longest individual innings in terms of time spent at the crease. He batted for 675 minutes in a game against India in 2002. The elder Chanderpaul was known for his solidity at the crease, which made it difficult for bowlers to get him out.

Tagenarine also has the ability to get stuck at the crease, and thus, he could go on to go ahead of his father on this list. In his short career so far, he has already shown that he has the potential to spend time in the middle.

In a Test against Zimbabwe in February this year, he spent 596 minutes on the pitch, which is quite a phenomenal feat. This was just his fifth inning at the highest level, making the achievement even more special.