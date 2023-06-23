Back on June 23, 2013, the Indian cricket team etched their names in history by securing their second ICC Champions Trophy title. In an exhilarating battle at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, they beat England by five runs.

This remarkable day witnessed a plethora of records being shattered, particularly one that elevated Mahendra Singh Dhoni to unparalleled heights as the first captain to conquer all three major ICC tournaments.

Under Dhoni's astute leadership, the Indian cricket team had previously claimed the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, followed by a momentous triumph in the World Cup held in 2011. Now Dhoni masterminded his team's conquest of the coveted Champions Trophy in 2013. With this feat, he etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket, cementing his legacy as a true icon of the sport.

There were several reasons why the Indian team was successful in that competition and remained unbeaten right from the warm-ups to the final.

We take a look at 3 things the current Indian ODI team can learn from the Champions Trophy 2013 win:

#3 Focus on a young core

A young brigade led India's charge in Champions Trophy

The Indian team came into this tournament with an average age of around 26 to 27 and this showed in their fielding. Players like Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan, were all over the field and exceptional at various positions.

Their extraordinary fielding prowess captured the attention of the international media, earning them the unprecedented title of the world's finest fielding unit in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Surprisingly, even Dhoni, who had faced recent criticism for his performance behind the stumps, showcased his exceptional skills during the final match. He executed two crucial stumpings that had a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

This is one area where the current Indian team seems to be lagging and can look to improve this year leading up to the 50-overs World Cup.

#2 A settled unit

India had a settled unit

One of the many reasons why MS Dhoni is a successful captain is that he believes in giving his players a long rope. The Indian team was fixed, the roles were defined and the players understood the responsibilities given to them. This was the template back in 2013 Champions Trophy.

This was seen in the performance of the side. The top order was settled, Dinesh Karthik was the number 4 and Dhoni always went in with two spinners in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

These moves yielded dividends for the side and this is one trait Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid can employ with the current ODI team as well. They have to identify players for the different roles and give them the long rope to get accustomed to it.

#1 A gun top order

Shikhar Dhawan was the standout performer in 2013 Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2013 was the first big tournament where Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walked out as an opening combination. It was a bumper success and they laid the mark early with a century stand in India’s first match against South Africa.

Virat Kohli at number 3 was at his peak and the innings he played in the final was a key one in India clinching the title. As things stand right now, Rohit will open the innings and there are still doubts over who his opening partner will be. Kohli at number 3 is still a threat, but this top order has to do the bulk of the run-making for India to be successful.

Poll : 0 votes