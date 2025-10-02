3 things India need to do right in the 1st Test vs West Indies ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India are all set to face off against the West Indies in the first of two Tests. The encounter, which will commence on Thursday, October 2, will be contested at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The hosts are the outright favorites to come out on top against the Windies, having dominated them in the Test format in recent times. However, India's last home Test rubber was a disaster, and they are under a slight bit of pressure to ensure that the ongoing transition period proceeds smoothly.

India will need to display something close to perfection, and that means that they can't put too many feet wrong from a tactical perspective.

India's squad for the Test series vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies' squad for the Test series vs India: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in the first Test against the West Indies.

#3 India need to prepare sporting pitches that have something in it for everyone

India v New Zealand - 1st Test - Source: Getty

During the New Zealand Test series, the pitches were a bit too bowling-friendly. While the Kiwi pacers ran riot in Bengaluru, Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner feasted on turning tracks during the remainder of the rubber.

India can't afford to make the same mistake again. They have more firepower than the Windies in all departments, and preparing sporting pitches will allow them to maximize that skill difference. On wickets where either the batters or the bowlers have it too easy, the gap between the two sides will narrow.

#2 If necessary, India must rest Jasprit Bumrah

England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for two of India's seven matches in the 2025 Asia Cup, but the turnaround between that tournament and the West Indies Test series has been rather short. Moreover, the ace pacer wasn't anywhere close to his best in the continental competition.

If there's even a slight bit of doubt regarding Bumrah's form or fitness, India must rest him for the first Test against the West Indies. The hosts are expected to win comfortably with or without the lead fast bowler, and Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have proven themselves capable of sustaining the pace attack.

#1 India must trust Kuldeep Yadav to do the job

India v New Zealand - 1st Test - Source: Getty

Kuldeep Yadav didn't feature in a single Test during India's tour of England. Shubman Gill didn't always have the bowling firepower necessary to trouble the England batters, and he won't want to be in the same position once again.

In home conditions, Kuldeep being part of the playing XI is an absolute non-negotiable. He has the ability to run through the West Indies batting lineup on his own, and that weapon should supercede any idea of batting depth or pace firepower.

Kuldeep was in sensational form during the Asia Cup and should be given the opportunity to carry that momentum into the red-ball format. And if that's at the cost of batting depth, so be it.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

