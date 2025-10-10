3 things India need to do right in the 2nd Test vs West Indies ft. Washington Sundar

India are all set to face off against the West Indies in the final Test of the two-match home series. The encounter, which will commence on Friday, October 10, will be contested at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

The hosts thrashed the Windies in their first meeting earlier this week. India triumphed by an innings and 140 runs inside three days, marking one of their biggest victories over their opponents in history.

Shubman Gill and Co., who collected some valuable World Test Championship points during that encounter, will want to continue in the same vein. Being on point from a tactical perspective will be high on their agenda.

India's squad for the Test series vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Ad

Trending

West Indies' squad for the Test series vs India: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in the second Test against the West Indies.

#3 Washington Sundar must be given a more central role with both bat and ball

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

During the first Test, Washington Sundar was the sixth bowler introduced in the first innings and the fifth bowler introduced in the second innings. With the bat, meanwhile, he came in at No. 7 and was only at the crease for a handful of deliveries.

Ad

Sundar is coming into his own as a Test cricketer, and his best years are clearly ahead of him. The off-spinner, who generates massive drift and threatens to pick up wickets at any stage of the innings, needs to be given a more central role in both departments, particularly in the aftermath of his lack of involvement in Ahmedabad.

#2 The Indian batters shouldn't go into a shell at any stage of the Test

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal started his innings in peculiar fashion in the first Test, defending a large portion of deliveries from Johann Layne and Jayden Seales. He eventually tried to get into his ideal tempo once the spinners came on, but played a shot too many against Seales.

Ad

India need to ensure that they don't do that at any stage of the second Test. The Windies would be able to get a foothold into the contest even though they don't have any bowlers capable of sustaining low economy rates, and the host batters playing their shots freely would put them under immense pressure.

Loose deliveries will be on offer, and India need to always look to capitalize on them.

Ad

#1 India need to ensure that all their batters, even the tail, get time in the middle

India v New Zealand - 1st Test - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Sundar got to spend only a few minutes in the middle. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj didn't get to bat. While that didn't have much of an impact on the outcome of the first Test, it's something India need to be wary of going forward.

In many challenging series, the team's lower-order batters have been thrust into challenging situations. And they need to be given the batting practice necessary to stand up when demanded of it. Playing a team like the West Indies will be an excellent starting point for the aforementioned names, with considerably less expectations on their shoulders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news