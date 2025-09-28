3 things India need to do right vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final ft. Axar Patel's batting position

India are unbeaten so far in the 2025 Asia Cup and are the outright favorites for the title. However, they haven't been as sharp as they were expected to be from a tactical perspective.

On Sunday, September 28, India will lock horns with Pakistan in the final of the competition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. And if the same strategic missteps continue, we could see the Men in Blue stumble at the final hurdle to an unpredictable Pakistan outfit.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in the 2025 Asia Cup Final against Pakistan.

#3 India need to use Axar Patel up the order

Axar Patel is currently slated to bat at No. 8 in India's first-choice playing XI. However, in the last two matches, he has struggled to finish the innings with any momentum.

Axar has struggled when the opposition fast bowlers have taken pace off, resorting to agricultural hoicks across the line that haven't come off. The left-hander is clearly more adept at taking down spin and should be used through the middle overs.

Hardik Pandya's finishing prowess has also dwindled in recent times, but he's still a better option that Axar. India need to be careful with their usage of the southpaw, who can be a real asset in the post-powerplay phase.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah cannot bowl 3 overs in the powerplay once again

In all four matches he has played in the 2025 Asia Cup, Jasprit Bumrah has sent down three overs inside the powerplay. The ace spearhead, who was rested for the Sri Lanka game, is expected to be back in the playing XI for the final. He certainly cannot use 75% of his quota inside the first six overs.

Against the Lankans, India were exposed to the value of death bowling. Arshdeep Singh held his nerve both during the second innings as well as the Super Over, and without the left-armer, the team's death-bowling stocks will be even lower.

Moreover, India need to account for the fact that their spinners might not always have a field day in the middle overs. Bumrah, who is still the side's best bowler despite his recent indifferent form, is a lethal weapon. The Men in Blue must give themselves the freedom to deploy him later in the innings.

#1 India must use a similar top order to the previous game - Sanju Samson at No. 3 could also be an option

India crossed the 200-run mark in the previous game and should persist with the same top order in the final as well. Suryakumar Yadav walked in at No. 3, and Shivam Dube's absence meant that Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson got something close to their ideal batting positions.

In the summit clash, if a wicket falls early, India could even consider sending in Samson at No. 3. Suryakumar has struggled against Haris Rauf in recent times, and if the keeper-batter is able to take down the Pakistan pacers inside the powerplay, the middle order's job would get much easier.

