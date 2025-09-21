3 things India need to do right vs Pakistan in Match 14 of Asia Cup 2025 ft. Tilak Varma's struggles against spin

As things currently stand, India are the runaway favorites to win the 2025 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue topped the Group A standings, breezing past the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Oman in convincing fashion.

But the Super 4 stage is bound to ask a couple of questions. The unforgiving format means that India can't afford to slip up in any of their three matches, and with the table being reset, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. need to start from scratch.

India's first test will come in the form of Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. Although they beat their arch-rivals by a comfortable margin in the group stage, they will know that they need to be at the top of their game.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in Match 14 of the 2025 Asia Cup against Pakistan.

#3 India need to get their powerplay bowling combination right

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

In the previous clash against Pakistan, India used three overs of Jasprit Bumrah inside the powerplay. While the move didn't really hurt the side, it wasn't ideal from a tactical perspective.

In the Super 4 stage, Suryakumar will need to marshal his bowling resources carefully. Hardik Pandya hasn't been too threatening with the new ball either, and although he dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck, he might not be the best bet to send down multiple overs inside the powerplay.

Bowling a couple overs of Bumrah would be the ideal approach. If Ayub falls early, Axar Patel could be trusted to use angles against the right-handed duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Haris. Varun Chakaravarthy is always a candidate to deliver an over inside the powerplay, as he has done on occasion in recent times.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav and Co. should consider sticking with two fast bowlers

India v England - 2nd T20I - Source: Getty

In the previous game against Oman, India fielded two specialist fast bowlers in the form of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. While both bowlers didn't impress, having one of them - presumably the former - against Pakistan could make their job easier.

India wouldn't have to worry about the powerplay bowling combination mentioned above, and with Axar Patel at No. 7, their depth won't be greatly affected too. Arshdeep could threaten the Pakistan openers while also offering some death-bowling support to Bumrah.

Dropping either Shivam Dube or Tilak Varma to accommodate an additional fast bowler could turn out to be a shrewd choice.

#1 India need to shield Tilak Varma from spin as much as they can

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

That said, however, it's unlikely that India will drop Tilak Varma. The left-hander has contributed a couple of cameos in his two innings thus far in the tournament, but he hasn't appeared particularly fluent.

Tilak has mainly struggled against spin, as he has gotten into static positions on the backfoot while being targeted by leg-stump lines. Abrar Ahmed has bowled excellent defensive lines and lengths in the 2025 Asia Cup, having been hit for just two boundaries in the 70 balls he has bowled.

India need to shield Tilak from spin as much as possible. He could come in at No. 3 if a wicket falls early, and in the middle overs, the likes of Dube and Sanju Samson could be preferred.

