3 things India need to do right vs UAE in Match 2 of Asia Cup 2025 ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India are all set to commence their 2025 Asia Cup campaign on Wednesday, September 10. The Men in Blue will face off against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Needless to say, India are the favorites for not just the encounter but the tournament as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have been the world's best T20I side over the last year or so, with a number of bilateral victories following their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

The UAE, however, are a decent side. Among the non-Test playing nations, they're one of the more dangerous white-ball teams, and India would do well not to underestimate the hosts.

Ad

Trending

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

UAE's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

Ad

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in Match 2 of the 2025 Asia Cup against the UAE.

#3 India would do well to play their two wrist-spinners in tandem

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

There have been a few reports suggesting that Shivam Dube might pip Kuldeep Yadav to a spot in the Indian playing XI. Gautam Gambhir is known to value batting depth, and Dube's presence would lengthen the unit until No. 8.

Ad

However, against the UAE, India might not need as much batting firepower. Instead, they could pick Kuldeep, whose mastery over wrist-spin would make him a real threat in those conditions. Combining Kuldeep's powers with Varun Chakaravarthy's would make the Men in Blue's bowling attack formidable.

Kuldeep's inclusion would also help India plan for the business end of the tournament. Pitches in Dubai are known to tire fast, and having a stable combination throughout will be important.

Ad

#2 Suryakumar Yadav and the other batters can afford to give themselves some time to get into their flow

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill hasn't played the last few T20I series for India, while Abhishek Sharma hasn't played any top-level shortest-format cricket since the Indian Premier League. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is returning from a surgery and could take some time to get used to the highest level of the sport.

Ad

A number of India's batters are bound to be rusty. Hitting their straps immediately might not be an easy task, especially with the first game of the tournament producing a wicket that wasn't too batting-friendly. If similar conditions are on show, Gill, Abhishek and Suryakumar need to give themselves at least a few balls to get their eye in.

#1 India shouldn't be too hung up on left-right combinations

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

Over the course of Gambhir's tenure, India have steadfastly insisted on having left-right combinations in the middle. However, a little bit of flexibility would go a long way in the 2025 Asia Cup.

Ad

The Men in Blue are likely to have a few left-handers in the middle order, including Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and potentially Shivam Dube. The presence of these players shouldn't affect the entry point of Suryakumar, who has been the team's best batter in the format since his debut.

If Abhishek Sharma is dismissed towards the end of the powerplay, India need to ensure that Suryakumar is sent in even if Shubman Gill is at the other end. Similarly, Jitesh Sharma should be picked to be a finisher and not someone who can make up a right-left combination through the middle overs. If such a role opens up, Hardik Pandya, who hasn't been at his best at the death of late, must be trusted with it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news